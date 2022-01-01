Tools and tips:
Desktop and Mobile modes
You can switch between desktop and mobile modes on ruttl. To do so, on the bottom bar, there are 2 icons on the left side, between Version and Share. By default, web pages will load in Desktop mode only. Clicking on the mobile icon will load the mobile view of the webpage, and clicking back on Desktop icon will load the desktop view. Comments and edits in ruttl are kept separate for mobile and desktop modes.
Versioning in ruttl
You can create multiple versions of the same webpage in Ruttl. These can be helpful in showing different fonts, content, images, etc on the same section to the client. To do so, open any webpage in Ruttl and go to the bottom left hand corner of the screen. By default, Ruttl will load all web pages in Version 1. To add a version, click on the ‘Version 1’, and then click on ‘Add latest version’ in the upward submenu. The latest version of your webpage will appear in Ruttl, and you can access it anytime in this submenu itself.
Rename, delete or share individual versions as a link
On any version, go to the menu, click on ‘Rename’ and rename this version. Click on ‘Share’ to share this individual version with your client or other collaborators. You can also delete versions by visiting the same version menu and clicking on ‘Delete’.
Integrations
Integrations as a feature is only available for our paid users. You can choose to integrate your Ruttl account with Slack, Trello (for Standard plan), Asana & Zapier (for Pro & Team plans). On your main dashboard, click on the flash icon ⚡ (named Integration Booster), toggle the integration on, follow the simple integration steps, allow access and you shall then be able to successfully integrate with your preferred work tool. Alternatively, you can also do this from your Account Settings > Integrations. Click here to know more about our Integrations.
Keyboard shortcuts
Make your access around ruttl easier and quicker. On your main dashboard, just go to the top-right hand side question mark icon (named Need Help) > Keyboard Shortcuts. You will be able to see all of your keyboard shortcuts here.
Renaming project or webpage
To rename any project or webpage, hover over the name of the project or webpage. Click on the text area, rename it as required, and then press Enter/Return key. Your project or webpage will be successfully renamed.
Notifications in ruttl
We have enabled notifications in ruttl. You will receive notifications in the following situations:
- When someone adds you to their project
- When someone adds a comment in the project, which you are a part of
- When someone mentions you in a comment in the project
- When someone replies to your comment in the project
- When someone makes edits in the project, which you are a part of
These notifications will be shown in the top right corner of the screen on the main dashboard, and even inside the project. Clicking on any notification will take you to that position, where the action has been done, i.e. comment, edit, project.
Configure email notifications
You can configure which type of emails you would like to receive from ruttl. To do so, on the main dashboard after logging in, simply go to ‘Account Settings’ from the top right hand corner menu. When you scroll down, you will find ‘Notifications’. Here, you can select or unselect the boxes for which you would want the email notifications, and it would be auto-saved.
Account settings
You can access account settings of ruttl in the main menu itself. Once you login, go to the main menu on the top right side of the screen and select Account Settings. From here, you can perform the following actions:
- Change avatar
- Change display name
- Update password
- Watch our demo video
- Join our Slack community
- Check integrations available on ruttl
- Upgrade your ruttl account
- Change notifications for receiving emails from ruttl
- Contact us for account related questions, reporting bugs, recommending a new feature, billing, sales, reporting abuse
- Delete your ruttl account
Sending feedback
If you ever wish to send feedback to us regarding your experience with ruttl, we have made it really simple for you. On the main dashboard, you can click on the ‘Question-mark’ button, take a screenshot and write your feedback in the text box. This feedback directly reaches our support team, and we ensure that it is solved in the least time possible for our users. Alternatively, you can also send us an email with your screenshot and issue to support@ruttl.com.
In-app contact us
If you ever wish to contact us, we have made it simple for you to do so. On the main dashboard, to the bottom left side of the screen, you will find a ‘Need help’ button. Click on the same to contact us for the following reasons:
- Account related questions
- Upgrading your account
- Reporting bugs
- Recommending a new feature
- Billing
- Sales
- Reporting abuse
- Something else regarding ruttl
Your message directly reaches our Support team, and we shall resolve your query at the earliest possible.
