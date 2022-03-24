12 Best Website Feedback Widgets In 2022 For Your Website

After writing state-of-the-art code, finalizing one design from hundreds, and drafting many mockups, you launched your website.

Spending so many hours on something sure feels rewarding but you also get attached to it.

You may fail to notice several bugs or errors in your design or product. When a website visitor spends just 50 milliseconds on your website to form an opinion about it, these same bugs or errors could turn out to be costly.

That’s why capturing user feedback is so important!

You can do so by placing a small feedback widget on your website that is easy-to-spot, asks the right questions, and captures feedback in a meaningful way. The result? Better customer experience, higher retentions, and more revenue coming your way.

Why is website feedback important?

Collecting user feedback for your website is beneficial for the following reasons:

Build a better user experience: Analytics tell you how many visitors left your site in the first 10 seconds but they don’t tell you why they left. User feedback allows you to look beyond numbers and empathize with your customer and find out their concerns and problems which eventually leads to you building a better website and a better user experience. Give users a voice: It’s better to have your users tell you what they don’t like about your website than to have them bounce off to your competitor. With user feedback, you can work on your negatives and reduce that bounce rate. Eliminate the guesswork: Why are visitors not scrolling through the home page after a certain section? At what point are they abandoning the subscription process? You can find the answers to all of these questions through website feedback.

Why you should use feedback widgets?

Feedback widgets are tools that you can add to your website to enable your customers or even visitors to give you feedback and reviews. You can collect this feedback in different ways but here are seven reasons why feedback widgets are the most suitable:

They involve minimal coding and efforts on your part

You can collect real-time data to better understand the needs of your customers

You can get product ratings and reviews through a feedback widget

You can turn some of the reviews into testimonials for your brand

Evaluation of customer satisfaction and loyalty can be done

You can use this data for your marketing campaigns

You can dig deeper into customers’ problems and help retain them

The different kinds of feedback widgets

You can make use of different kinds of feedback widgets according to your requirements. Here are a few types you can pick from:

Feedback plugin: This is a small software that can be added to your WordPress or other websites. You can even include different forms in this plugin.

Third-party application: This is a widget that is separate from the host page and it collects feedback without any interference from the website owner thus inculcates transparency in the process.

Survey widget: If you are looking to create surveys and gather detailed feedback, opt for a survey widget instead of a feedback plugin.

Website feedback button: If your users run into any kind of problem, they can instantly click on this feedback button and leave their concerns. This is a relatively hidden component on your website so it doesn’t hinder the user experience.

Best 12 website feedback widgets

1. Feedbackify

This is a simple feedback tool that you can embed in your website to collect user’s suggestions, ratings, and comments. You can even customize the feedback button or make use of a text link to launch the form. They have a simple drag-and-drop form creator which makes it super easy to create forms and launch them. You can see all this feedback from Feedbackify’s dashboard and even view its context like your customer’s geographic location, which page the feedback was submitted on, which screen size or browser was used, and so on.

2. Emojics

Emojis are the way of expressing emotions today, be it through Facebook reactions or LinkedIn reactions. Emojics revolves around emojis and you can measure customer satisfaction and sentiment through their multi-purpose reaction button tool. You can get feedback for your website, blog content, and even your SaaS product. You can add your own text, CTA, and choose from over 300 emojis with different designs and styles. After feedback collection, they also provide you with tools to analyze this feedback.

3. CrowdSignal

CrowdSignal lets you create embedded surveys and polls on websites with unlimited questions and ratings. It’s a WordPress plugin and is made by the creators of WordPress itself. You can even add conditional questions and collect feedback in the moment. They also let you customize styles to match your brand and conduct deep data analysis to evaluate your feedback. You can even export this data to Google Sheets and other tools for better organization and analysis.

4. Ask Nicely

Ask Nicely follows the NPS (Net Promoter Score) framework and you can embed these surveys on your website. You an even make use of different customer experience metrics such as CSAT, 5-star, or Customer Effort score. The unique part about this tool is that it integrates with over 40 different CRM platforms so you can trigger feedback requests related to specific times or events. The tool also provides you with analytical capabilities for you to evaluate the feedback.

5. Saber Feedback

Saber Feedback is a website widget that allows your visitors to highlight issues on your website through screenshots and submit them to you by email, or native integrations like Jira, Slack, and Trello. You can even embed surveys and forms through customizable user feedback buttons and include emoji rating, text box, check box and much more in your surveys. A great advantage of this widget is that you can use the feedback button in 13 different languages.

6. Zonka Feedback

This feedback widget can be set up in many different ways on your website to capture meaningful feedback. You can make use of Zonka Feedback’s website feedback button, embedded surveys and forms, and feedback popups. You can launch these surveys at various touchpoints such as onboarding, cart abandonment, post transaction, or any other events and interactions. They also provide in-depth analytics for feedback evaluation.

7. Qualtrics

Qualtrics is an all-in-one experience management platform that allows you to collect user feedback on your website, helps in market research, and employee insights. They also provide role-based dashboards for different users within an organization. Their analytics are also very powerful and they recommend actions based on various trends and patterns.

8. Usabilla

Usabilla provides you with a feedback button that you can place anywhere on your website or your app. Users can even select the part of the website they want to give feedback on and thus you can eliminate the guesswork of which part the user is referring to, leading to faster action. They also have a wide range of targeting options and you can run different types of surveys like NPS surveys, conditional surveys, rating surveys, and so on. Usabilla also provides a screenshot functionality where users can screenshot their issues and send them through an email.

9. GetFeedback

With this feedback widget, you can gain access to a plethora of tools that can help collect contextual feedback throughout the customer journey. You can trigger feedback surveys based on lifecycle events or any other events. Customization and personalization is also possible in GetFeedback and you can add your logos, fonts, colors, and custom URLs. With their advanced behavioral and demographic targeting, users can be prompted to give real-time website feedback.

10. Survicate

With Survicate, you can trigger targeted surveys on your website. You can customize them using multiple templates, conditional logic, and CSS. They have 15 question types for you to choose from including NPS, CSAT and CES. This widget is ideal for companies who are just starting out as the tool provides a guided build to help you make surveys in an intuitive and guided process and you’ve over 125 ready-made templates to pick from.

11. Mopinion

Mopinion lets you place customized feedback buttons on your website and trigger customized surveys that you can build with an easy drag-and-drop interface. They have different feedback modes like slide-in forms, modals, or embedded on your site or email. Users can even submit visual feedback by pointing and clicking on page elements. Apart from that, you can activate advanced question routing that decides which questions to hide or show next depending on the user’s input for the previous questions.

12. Usersnap

Usersnap allows your website visitors to give you visual feedback through screenshots and even screen recordings. They can even annotate with arrows, drawings, and comment boxes on these screenshots and recordings. Apart from this feedback, they also have a selection of surveys available with different ratings like NPS, stars, emoji faces, and so on. To blend into your overall website design, they allow fully customizable feedback buttons.

How to choose the best website feedback widget?

The best feedback widget for your website would depend on your requirements. Do you want a simple survey tool or an in-depth analyzer for the feedback you’ve collected? Do you want just written feedback or do you want a visual feedback tool where you can see annotations on screenshots?

After you finalize your requirements, go through customer feedback rating sites such as TrustRadius, G2, Capterra, to see what the users are liking and not liking about various tools. You can even choose to try out a tool and then subscribe to it.

Remember, the feedback you collect is only going to be effective if you use it across different departments - marketing, sales, content, UX, product, and design teams.

Wondering how to collect feedback across websites, PDFs, and static images?

Ruttl is a visual feedback tool that helps you collaborate across many file formats and websites to deliver a seamless feedback experience for your teams.

Try it out for free here: https://ruttl.com/