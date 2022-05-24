11 Best Customer Feedback Tools In 2022

Customer experience has fast become a priority for businesses. Gone are the days when the key to winning over buyers was only through product quality or price. But, in the last few years, the market has been flooded with options for customers to choose from, so why would they go for anything less?

Customers are no longer loyal to a brand based on its product or price. They are even willing to invest more if they get a good customer experience with the business. In research by PWC, 86% of customers are willing to pay more in return for a great customer experience.

So, how do you ensure that your customer's experience is on point?

One way is to directly ask them using a standard customer feedback tool. Such tools help collect information on what your customer's like and what they don't about your product. They use various techniques and formats like video, text, images, survey scores etc., to curate a detailed report on customers' experience with businesses.

And the moment you realize this you are already a step ahead of your competitors and closer to success.

In this article, we have curated the best customer feedback tool that you should go for when looking to get insights into your buyer's experience with your businesses.

What to look for in a customer feedback tool?

Here are some of the must-have features in your customer feedback tool-

1. Collecting feedback and execution

You will find various customer feedback tools in the market that sell you on features that you might not even need. When navigating a feedback tool for your business, collecting feedback and execution is the first thing you should look for. The application should allow you to collect valuable feedback through NPS, CSAT, GCR, CES, or user comments at all customer touchpoints.

2. Integration with other important tools

While a customer feedback tool is powerful on its own, it requires other CRM and marketing tools to give maximum results. When choosing a feedback tool, make sure it gels well with your current software stacks such as CRM, customer support and help desk to easily integrate and share information.

3. Price

Money is always a crucial parameter. Spending thousands of dollars doesn't make sense, if you still aren't happy with its performance. For small to medium businesses, you can discuss a price range and then choose a customer feedback tool of your choice. However, for large businesses with no boundation, you can look for an all-in-one software (like Ruttl) to salvage your need.

Top customer feedback tool

No customer feedback tool is the same, and neither are they created for every business. Ultimately, what you select depends on your feedback goals, what kind of business you run and your budget for the same. These are the roundup of the best customer feedback tool for your business-

If you have just created a brand new website, and want validation on the idea, then ruttl is what you need. This customer feedback tool lets you collect precise and detailed customer reviews to offer the best customer experience to users. You can easily send shareable links to your customers' web pages and let them give their honest feedback.

Collaborate and communicate with customers by addressing their comments and building meaningful relations. Plus, you don't have to manually track all the comments; instead, you can create a new project for customer feedback and integrate it with Asana or Trello.

Features:

The easiest way to get unfiltered customer feedback for your yet-to-be-launched project.

Integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier.

No sign-up needed for client comments.

You can ask customers to review web pages, images, and pdfs.

Get feedback on your web apps on ruttl with absolutely no logins needed.

Get instant notifications about client feedback through Slack.

Do instant real-time changes on your webpage through ruttl.

You can check all your website edits, comments made, and content changed on web pages from the activity panel.

ruttl can reduce web apps review time to half, which means quicker feedback, and a better user experience on the site. It's not an alternative but the only solution that lets your customer participate in the customer feedback process.

Pricing:

ruttl offers three paid plans: Standard, Pro and Teams, starting from $12/month. You can also get a lifetime membership of ruttl from $600 onwards. ruttl also offers a basic free plan to try before commitment.

Signup and join 7000+ teams and freelancers that use ruttl daily as their website feedback tool. Click here to get started.

Typeform is a creative intersection between human emotions and functionality. It's an excellent customer feedback tool for creating intuitive forms, questionnaires and surveys. Typeform presents questions one-at-a-time, that seems more like a conversation than a survey form. With built-in photo and video libraries, custom layouts and editable themes, Typeform makes it easy for businesses to create surveys that produce high response rates.

Features:

Provide integration with various tools like Slack, Autopilot, Google Sheets, Airtable, Mailchimp, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zapeir etc.

Includes features like question branching, online polls, skip logic, poll management etc.

Email distribution to get maximum buyer's response.

Provides live-tracking for quick decision making

Excellent reporting features to derive valuable insights from the customer's feedback form.

Pricing:

Typeform offers three pricing plans, Basic, Plus, and Business, starting from $29/month. You can also check out its free plan before any commitment.

According to the platform, Qualaroo's responses work 10x more than email surveys because it catches users in real-time. You can determine exactly whom you want to target based on their behavioral pattern, specific actions, locations, browser cookies, events, or dates streamed through the application. Using Qualaroo, you can create various surveys like CES, UES, CSAT, NPS etc., using the latest Qualaroo customized themes and templates.

Features:

AI-powered analytics helps transform customer answers into organized data. The sentiment analysis helps businesses respond to users in real-time and visualize areas of improvement.

Qualaroo's Nudge for prototypes helps you ask the right question at the right time. It's compatible with major prototyping software, and you can integrate your feedback survey anywhere.

Include existing surveys to discover why potential clients aren't converting.

You can include various questions in your survey like open-ended, close-ended MCQ, Likert etc.

You can integrate Qualaroo with various popular tools like Mailchimp, Hubspot, Zapier, Marketo, etc.

Pricing:

Qualaroo offers three pricing plans, Essentials, Premium and Enterprise, starting from $ 0.0010 tracked Pageview/month. You can also try any of the plans for free for 15 days.

Bazaarvoice provides customers with user-generated content to help them make informed decisions. Businesses can collect, organize, and display UGC content at scale. This customer feedback tool provides you with 360-degree information, from competitive benchmarking to customer sentiment. In short, Bazaarvoice is more than just a feedback tool; it helps businesses scale in revenue and builds trust among employees through UGC content.

Features:

Create shoppable images by directly integrating reviews and visual content from various sites to your product page.

Collect and market UGC content in text-based reviews, photos, social media posts and videos on the web page.

Actionable reporting features to track performance metrics and smash KPIs.

Bazaarvoice's Retailer Managed Sampling (RMS) is a way to collect exclusive reviews by rewarding brand advocates with product samples.

Compare your products across retail channels to gain a competitive advantage over retailers.

Pricing:

Contact the sales team for a quote.

If you are looking for a platform that focuses on identifying and measuring customer satisfaction through Net Promoter Survey (NPS), you can consider Retently. This customer feedback tool doesn't offer all the robust customer feedback features, but it focuses more on gathering customer and product experience information. It facilitates cross-channel feedback so you can engage with your audience at all places they are most likely to be present.

Features:

Provide instant follow-up for a personalized experience

Segment your audience by demographic to measure customer feedback accurately.

Compare your customer experience results with your industry to learn more about where you stand among the competition.

Analyze sentiment to predict customers' overall experience with the brand. It opens limitless opportunities for businesses to predict future actions for better CX.

Collect valuable feedback through NPS, CSAT, and CES at all customer touchpoints.

Pricing:

Recently offers three pricing plans, Basic, Essential, and Business, starting from $59/month. You can also take the 7-day free trial before commitment.

ProProfs is an easy-to-use, versatile feedback tool where you can create surveys in less than 60 seconds. You can pick from 100+ ready-to-use templates, add scoring and branching to questions, customize it with logo and colors, and share it as a link on your socials and website. Using ProProfs, you can create NPS surveys, quizzes, assessments, polls, side-bar, pop-ups and in-app surveys.

Features:

ProProfs offers advanced reporting and analytics tools to understand who took your surveys, their experience, and more.

Integrate ProProfs with amazing tools like Mailchimp, CampaignMonitor, Constant Contact, WordPress, Salesforce, Zendesk and Freshdesk.

Offers skip logic for a personalized conversational experience to customers.

Fully-customizable template for quick survey creation

Businesses can target each page using custom URLs

You can create a survey for both the website and mobile app.

Pricing:

ProProfs offers two paid plans, starting from $ 0.10 Response/month. To start with, you can leverage its basic plan, that's available for free.

Survey Monkey is an excellent customer feedback tool that allows you to create feedback surveys quickly. It offers various features like permission control, automated reporting, customization tools, etc. You can create on-point customer feedback questions from basic to advanced 15+ question types and market them anywhere, including social media QR codes and offline.

Features:

Include pre-designed templates to build quick and effective surveys.

Survey Money includes an AI-based performance calculator to calculate and predict completion and the areas that need improvement.

Offers integration with various Salesforce, Marketo, Mailchimp, Zapier etc.

You can include elements like a scoring system, progress bars, question randomization, etc., with Survey Monkey.

Sentiment analysis to understand customers' experience beyond numbers.

UserReport is one such tool based around two widgets: Survey and Feedback. Thus, it salvages the need to get to know your audience and collect feedback to build better products. Analyze your NPS to understand how many of your customers are satisfied and the ones who are unhappy. You can include your survey reports with Google Analytics to collect users' feedback across geographical boundaries.

Features:

Validate your audience across media to understand the needs of your user's expectations.

Create simple and shareable reports that give detailed insights into user's experience

The feedback widget is customizable with your color palette, text, and logo. It's available in over 60 languages, so there are no geographical boundaries.

When integrating with your online survey, get thousands of newsletter permissions for free.

Filter data according to geography, devices, user demographics and more.

Pricing:

Contact the sales team for a quote.

Hubspot is an easy-to-use, versatile customer feedback tool that helps businesses keep a pulse on their buyer's experience. Create custom surveys and feedback, and send it to your customers via web link or email. You can choose from various pre-built NPS, CES, and CSAT surveys to gather insights at all touchpoints. Hubspot includes a built-in feedback dashboard that lets you monitor survey performance by organizing the data into visual charts.

Features:

Automate the customer feedback process with ticket routing. You can use responses to generate tickets for customer issues for your internal team.

Use conversational bots to provide a one-to-one communication experience by routing customers to relevant steps.

Launch a customer portal to help users with relevant information.

Integrate automatic email follow-ups whenever someone fills up a form.

Built-in data analytics engine for quick analysis of customer responses.

Pricing:

Hubspot offers three pricing plans, Starter, Professional and Enterprise, starting from $45/month.

GetFeedback is a multi-channel customer feedback tool that lets you take action while it's still relevant. Businesses can send surveys to the right people at the right time according to customer's behavior, special location, browser cookies etc. Admins get an all-in-one dashboard where feedback from all the channels is brought together to spot trends over time.

Features:

Collect valuable feedback through NPS, CSAT, GCR, and CES at all customer touchpoints.

Quickly identify areas of opportunity by understanding the key drivers of your customer's experience.

To ensure teams handle critical feedback urgently, GetFeedback sends responses over Slack, customer follow-up in Salesforce and triggers technical glitches in Jira.

Collect customer feedback across all channels like SMS, emails, mobile apps and websites.

Automate the feedback collection process at key points and see a holistic view of your customers over time.

Pricing:

GetFeedback offers three pricing models Essentials, Pro and Ultimate. You can contact the sales team for a quote.

Hotjar is an excellent visual behavior tracking tool. You can collect in-moment feedback, see what your users are doing on your website and get detailed responses on their experience. You can even track scroll, clicks and move maps, which will help your businesses understand why behind certain comments and the areas that need improvement. Polls and surveys can be triggered just after the page loads or after X seconds before the user abandons the page.

Features:

Visualize user behavior through heatmaps to discover what attracts the most attention or understand what's getting ignored on your website.

Capture in-moment feedback to understand the user's experience on the site.

Integrate Hotjar with various popular tools like Slack, Segment, Hubspot, Optimizely, Zapier, etc.

See what exactly users are doing on your website by playing back recordings of them scrolling, u-turning, moving etc.

Create easy to build surveys and polls to capture on-site user's experience

Pricing:

Hotjar offers three paid plans of Plus, Business and scale starting from $39/month. It also offers a free basic plan with good features.

Why choose Ruttl over other customer feedback tools?

Ruttl is an all-in-one tool that works more than just as a customer feedback platform. You can review live websites, web apps and design annotations. Users can easily leave comments, making it easier for team members to do the changes. Using Ruttl, you can provide an excellent customer experience, resulting in higher customer retention and references.

We are also launching some amazing features in which users can review videos and illustrations and add their comments. To make the customer feedback process more intuitive, our team is also working on adding new digital boards so that you can easily collaborate and communicate with your teams on new ideas.

Ruttl will also help you resolve bugs quickly from your website by adding collaborators and leaving comments which seem to be buggy or out of context.

So, when you choose Ruttl, you aren’t just getting a website feedback tool but a package of highly advanced features that are hard to find on any other platform.

Signup and join 7000+ teams and freelancers that use Ruttl daily as their website feedback tool. Click here to get started.