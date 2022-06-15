Review Web Apps
Review your logged-in screens and dashboards on ruttl, and ensure lesser rounds of feedback for your software.
Login to your ruttl account and click on the extension
Once you've added the extension to your Chrome browser, please sign-up or login to your ruttl account. Now click on the extension to login the extension with your account.
Select ‘Web Application’ in the project type dropdown while creating the project
While adding a new project, please give it a name and select 'Web Application' from the dropdown of Project type. Your web-app project shall then be created
Login to your web app in a new tab, click on ruttl extension and add it to your project
Open and login to your web app or password-gated website in a new tab, click on the extension and add it to your recently created web-app project.
Frequently Asked Questions
You need to download our Chrome extension and sign-in to your account. Once that’s done, open your logged-in screen/web app, click on our extension, choose to add it in your preferred project and your web app will be added to ruttl.
Our web app support is on a trial period for everyone till 15th June 2022. Post this, our web app support shall only be supported for our Pro plan users. Check out our pricing here.
Review web apps with login functionality and password-gated websites
You can now review your web applications or logged-in screens with ruttl. Go through the 3 simple steps explained below to begin reviewing your web app.