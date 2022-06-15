Review Web Apps

Review your logged-in screens and dashboards on ruttl, and ensure lesser rounds of feedback for your software.

Review web apps with login functionality and password-gated websites

You can now review your web applications or logged-in screens with ruttl. Go through the 3 simple steps explained below to begin reviewing your web app.

Download Chrome Extension

Login to your ruttl account and click on the extension

Once you've added the extension to your Chrome browser, please sign-up or login to your ruttl account. Now click on the extension to login the extension with your account.

Select ‘Web Application’ in the project type dropdown while creating the project

While adding a new project, please give it a name and select ‘Web Application’ from the dropdown of Project type. Your web-app project shall then be created

Login to your web app in a new tab, click on ruttl extension and add it to your project

Open and login to your web app or password-gated website in a new tab, click on the extension and add it to your recently created web-app project.

