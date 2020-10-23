Overview:

This privacy policy governs your use of our website and service located at https://app.ruttl.com and https://ruttl.com (from here on referred to as ruttl) and owned by Brucira Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (from here on referred to as Brucira). By using ruttl and its subdirectories, you agree and accept this policy in full. If you disagree with any part of this policy, do not use ruttl as that condition prohibits you from doing so.

To whom does this policy apply?

This policy applies to both website/product visitors and customers (“you”) of ruttl, and is published by “us” - ruttl and its parent company, Brucira. We commit to protect all personal data that we receive from our users.

Acceptance of terms

By visiting our ​website/product​, you agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy.

What we collect (and how it is used and shared)

Personal Information - Information that can be used to identify you

Other Information - Information that does not identify you

When you request information about our products and services or sign up to receive information from us, you may enter your email address and password, in which case your information will be used to contact you about our products and services. We will honor any requests that you make asking us to no longer contact you and will provide you with a convenient means to unsubscribe or opt-out of any communication. When you purchase services from us, we will collect the Personal Information that you submitted in order to:

administer or improve our services to you,

administer our rewards and promotional programs,

improve our website/product and services to you,

solicit your feedback,

inform you about our products and services.

You may choose to opt-out of unnecessary communications, but please understand that if and while you are a customer, we have legitimate reasons to contact you to administer the services that we provide to you, respond to issues, and manage or discuss our agreement. If and when you otherwise share your Personal Information with us by email by submitting an online form on our website/product or contact us using other means, we use that Personal Information in order to respond to you.

We collect Other Information from our website/product visitors that is publicly transmitted by devices and web browsers in order to understand basic information about the categories and frequency of visitors that come to our website/product. This visitor information includes IP address, your location, your browser type, the fonts you have installed, basic information about your device, and other information that is automatically transmitted from all browsers. Although we do not use it for the purpose of identifying you personally, the combination of Other Information from your browser is sufficiently unique that it can be used to identify you as a repeat visitor. If you do not wish to share such information with us (or anyone else while browsing), you should consult your browser’s manual or identify a browser plug-in that will prevent the sharing of this information, but it may prevent your browser from functioning appropriately on the web.

We also collect Other Information using “cookie“ technology and JavaScript tags. Cookies are small packets of data that a website stores on your computer’s hard drive so that your computer will “remember“ information about your visit. We may use both session cookies (which expire once you close your web browser) and persistent cookies (which stay on your computer until you delete them) as well as JavaScript tags to enhance your experience using the website. This Other Information is not linked to you personally, but allows the delivery of relevant information to you elsewhere on the web because of your browser information. We will obtain your consent for additional uses of your Personal Information for purposes that are not disclosed in this privacy policy.

How we share information:

We may employGCP,Zoho,Stripeand/or other individual contractors to perform functions on our behalf. Examples may include providing technical assistance, customer service, and marketing assistance. These other companies will have access to the minimum amount of Personal Information about you, only as necessary to perform their functions and to the extent permitted by law. We share aggregate information that does not identify you with our affiliates, agents, and business partners and disclose aggregated user statistics in order to describe our products and services to current and prospective business partners and to other third parties for other lawful purposes.

In order to provide our services and administer our rewards and promotional programs, we share your Personal Information with our third-party promotional and marketing partners, including, without limitation, businesses participating in our various programs. We may share your Information with our parent company, subsidiaries, joint ventures, or other companies under common control with us. As we develop our businesses structure, we might sell or buy businesses or assets. In the event of a corporate sale, merger, reorganization, sale of assets, dissolution, or similar event, the Personal Information about customers may be part of the transferred information. To the extent permitted or required by law, we may also disclose the information when required by law, court order, national security, law enforcement authority or regulatory authority; or whenever we believe that disclosing such Information is necessary or advisable to protect the rights, property, or safety of us or others.

Your information will be processed in Mumbai, India where we are based, and it is necessary for your personal data to be processed in Mumbai, India in order to provide services or publish this website/product. We remain responsible for our sharing of Personal Information with third parties in cases of onward transfer.

Retention of your Personal Information:

We will keep your Personal Information for as long as we have your consent to keep the Personal Information that is reasonably based upon the purpose for which it was collected, unless it is retained for a legitimate business purpose that does not pose a risk to your privacy rights or otherwise required by law as authorized or necessary under any applicable agreement with you. At any time if you no longer want us to keep any of your Personal Information, you may contact us and request us to erase it, access it, correct it, or restrict or object to further processing and sharing. If you make such a request, we will comply, unless we have a specific contractual, regulatory or legal reason to have to retain the Personal Information or refuse the request. For customers, whenever practicable, we provide you with the ability to administer and erase your Personal Information from our services.

External Websites:

This website/product may contain links to third-party websites. ruttl has no control over the privacy practices or the content of these websites. As such, we are not responsible for the content or the privacy policies of those third-party websites. Please check the applicable third-party privacy policy and terms of use when visiting any other website.

Contacting us regarding our Privacy Policy:

You have a right to access your Personal Information. We commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your Personal Information. Any inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Policy should first be contacted at support@ruttl.com.

You may also send a letter to Brucira Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd., B504, PNG Building, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076, India

This policy may be changed at any time at our discretion. If we update this policy, we will post the updates to this page on our website and update the Effective Date at the top. Your use of this website/product after any update indicates your agreement.