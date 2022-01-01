How is the Pro plan better than the Standard Plan? Our Pro plan includes bug tracking and web app support. While web app support may primarily aid product companies, we believe that bug tracking can help you take your ongoing project to the completion stage quickly.

Is ruttl really a free feedback tool? Yes, ruttl is really free to use! Your first project is on us. You can invite your team members to join these projects and start collaborating together to review websites.

Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects? Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click on the share button inside the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get the client feedback on the project.

How many collaborators can I add to a project? In the free version, you have the ability to add up to 5 collaborators on a project. However, when you subscribe to any of our plans, you get to add unlimited collaborators.

Can guests suggest edits on a project via the shared link? No, guests cannot make edits. They only have view and comment access inside your project.

Are there any integrations available in ruttl? Currently we have integrated Slack, Trello, Zapier, asana and Unsplash. Click here to know more about our integrations.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After you use the inspect feature to edit and make required changes to the website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab in the Activities Panel. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live website files.

Which websites does ruttl work with? We have created ruttl as a website feedback tool to work with static, WordPress, Vue.js, and React sites for collaborating on visual website feedback. In fact, you can use ruttl to work on pretty much every website. Just paste the website URL and get started!

I accidentally deleted my project! What should I do? We’ve got your back! Any deleted project gets directly archived inside your ruttl account. In order to retrieve it, visit your project dashboard. On the top left corner, click on active projects and switch it to archived projects. Simply hover over your deleted project and click on ‘Restore project’.

How do I upgrade my ruttl account? In the top right menu on ruttl’s main dashboard, click on the ‘ My Plan ’ section. Here you can click on the Upgrade button, select the plan in monthly/annual mode that best suits you and your team and make the payment. Your account will be upgraded once we successfully receive your payment.

Can I switch between plans before they end? Yes, it’s possible to switch but you can only upgrade your plan. Just select the plan, make the payment and your plan should be upgraded once we receive the payment!

Is there a public roadmap available? Yes, we have our public roadmap. Here’s the link to the same.

I only want my clients to review, not edit the website design — is this possible? Of course! You can choose to share the guest link with your clients, and then they won’t be able to make any edits on the website design. This way, you can use our edit mode internally only with the ones whom you have added via email address and given edit access.

