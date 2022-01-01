About ruttl

ruttl is a feedback tool for live websites. Just like Invision which is a feedback tool for static websites, ruttl allows you to review live links or stagging links.

Current Problem: Currently, in order to review developed websites, people take screenshots and encircle the issues, and share a word doc with the developer. Alternatively, they just sit with the developers and ask them to make the changes. But these processes are very tedious and time taking. On an average, a single page takes around 3-4 hours to review and still, the final output is just close to perfection. That’s why we created ruttl. ruttl allows you to leave comments on live websites and make real time edits so you can give precise, contextual feedback to your team.