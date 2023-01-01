ruttl is not an alternative

ruttl is the #1 website feedback tool that simplifies live website review and visual feedback for web projects.

Comment on Live Websites

Easily share feedback with your team by leaving comments on a live website. Get the changes done in no time by providing specific inputs.

Make real time edits

Get precise edits done for font, spacing, alignment and various elements even on a live website by sharing exact changes with the developer.

Share with the team

Make your collaborations seamless by inviting your team, notify them in real-time by instantly tagging them.

Competitive Landscape

Key Features

Review websites

Textual comments

Video comments

Edit Content

Replace Assets

Real Time changes

ruttl has an upper edge

Alternative to Usersnap

ruttl has an upper edge as compared to Usersnap. Move over technical stuff, because ruttl can be used by everyone and not just developers.

Alternative to Userback

ruttl is better than Userback. No more tinkering with codes or widgets. Open ruttl directly on your browser, edit and review websites - it’s that simple.

Alternative to Pastel

ruttl is one step ahead than Pastel. Don’t just comment. Edit live websites, explore multiple font properties like size, spacing, colour and more!

Alternative to MarkUp.io

ruttl is advantageous as compared to MarkUp. Upgrade from plain commenting to live editing, and collaborate with your team in a better manner.

Alternative to BugHerd

ruttl surpasses BugHerd in simplicity. No need to install any extensions, just use ruttl right from your browser URL to edit and review live websites.

Alternative to Marker

ruttl is recommended over Marker. No more codes, widgets, Chrome extensions or lengthy setups. Just copy your URL and paste it in ruttl to review.

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

