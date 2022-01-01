Review versions on websites

Revisit all the website or image versions you were working on with Ruttl. Explore all the changes you have made by switching between different website versions.

Add multiple versions to the same webpage or image

Got a lot of rework happening at the same time? Fret not, add versions to your webpage or image to review them at your ease.

Manage comments separately on different versions

Never lose track of comments shared over multiple versions. Track them one at a time and effectively address them.

A/B testing

Optimize your web-project by doing user research testing using this easy visual feedback tool.

Delete elements, change colours & see which works best with your team and the client

Change your webpage or image versions as per client requirements, and share with them to receive contextual feedback.

Add, rename or delete versions

Navigate changes done across all the versions of your web project. Modify, rename, share or delete them with ease.

ruttl solves a lot of usecases

uiux ruttl avatar

UI/UX Designer — Get your designs coded pixel perfectly

As a designer, it’s really important that your design and code match perfectly. ruttl allows you to edit the staging link so you can share the exact values with the developers to create pixel perfect designs.

ruttl avatar for developer

Developers — Reduce coordination time by collecting exact CSS values

As a developer, you get exact values of the changes needed to be done on the webpage. These changes can be found under the Activity Tab. You can just copy and paste the same on your main source

Clients

Clients — Give timely feedback, review changes, and see your ideas come to life

Clients are included in every step of the project with ruttl. Through ruttl’s Preview mode, clients can make sure the designs align with their vision and switch to Comment mode to offer clear & contextual feedback for any changes they’d like.

ruttl avatar for project managers

Project managers — Manage multiple web design projects easily with a bird’s eye view of every single activity

With ruttl, project managers can clearly see the progress on a project. All comments and suggestions are in a single spot to guide changes, resolve pain points, and ensure that the project is moving forward at the right pace.

ruttl avatar for content writers

Content Writers  — Visualize how the content looks on the website

As a content writer, you no longer have to use word documents in order to send website copy. Write the content directly on the live website and visualize how it looks with the design. Word limits are a problem no longer!

ruttl avatar for agencies

Agencies — Work efficiently on multiple project and never miss a deadline

Agencies can work on multiple web projects seamlessly and invite clients to review and provide feedback. This saves a lot of time and money by reducing the coordination hours between developers and designers.

