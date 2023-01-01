Download the app

Currently available for Android

Scan this QR to download the app.

Mobile App feedback is a sub product of Bug Tracking

Bug tracking that works for mobile applications

Fastest way to report bugs directly on mobile application. Create ticket, send them on desktop workflow and start tracking bugs

Download App

Coming soon for iOS

Get started in 1 minute

install snippet icon

Download App

Download the Android app from the Play Store and login with the same email as that of your dashboard.

adding tickets icon

Report Bugs

Activate the widget and start reporting bugs directly on your app. It's just like Figma's commenting, but on your mobile app.

manage with workflow icon

Track Progress

These comments wil be added as tickets on your dashboard and you can prioritise, assign and set deadlines - similar to Jira.

No more screenshots or clumsy excel sheets to track bugs

report-bug

Report bugs directly on App

Collect bugs directly on your mobile app in the form of comments so you do not lose the context. The comments will get added in form of tickets to your dashboard.

track-progress

Solve them faster with workflow

Each member of your team will get notified about these bugs and you can then assign tasks, set deadlines and prfioritize them as per the need. Jira with fewer steps.

collab-with-team

Save time and work smarter with your team

Each member of your team will get notified about these bugs and you can then assign tasks, set deadlines and prfioritize them as per the need. Jira with fewer steps.

works-with-all-browsers

Integrated with needed tools

Receive notifications for new tickets through your preferred tools such as Slack, Trello, Asana, Jira, ClickUp or Zapier.

Packed with features for your most productive team work yet

Leave text and video comments for more context

Give feedback through textual comments or screen records.

Use the pen tool to highlight your bugs

Use the pen tool to mark the bugs and give feedback effortlessly.

Assign tickets and set deadlines within your team

Assign precise bug tickets to your developers along with deadlines.

Chat live with your team

Share attachments, reference URLs or bug encounters via real-time chat with your project members..

Stay up to date with notifications

Get instant emails and notifications for bugs reported within your project.

Get Exact device configuration

View the mobile device's name & resolution, so that its easier to start working on the exact bug/issue.

Download App

Resolve bugs with your team within minutes

Customers love ruttl for a reason 

ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation! It’s my go-to for collecting client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher

Founder of Fletcher Digital

5 star icons in a row
Afton Negrea

Afton Negrea

Digital Business Strategist, Aftonnegrea.com

5 star icons in a row

ruttl cut down my meetings with front-end devs, to explain to them all the issues on the website and made it simple to make changes as well as keep track of them. 10/10!

Amit Arora

Amit Arora

UI/UX Designer at MikeLegal

5 star icons in a row
John Bendever Jr

John Bendever Jr

Creative Director at Local Marketing Pros

5 star icons in a row

Our team loved ruttl so much that we’re extending the license for a year beyond the event, to test it with other programs!

Joshua Shepherd

Joshua Shepherd

Sr. Marketing Manager at Atlassian

5 star icons in a row
Dan Peres

Dan Peres

Founder of Ceran Technologies

5 star icons in a row

I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform- it speeds up your projects by allowing clients to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer, it will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Kanesha Harper

Founder at The Arch Effect

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

It is an essential tool for any web agency- clients can just comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done!

Ludovic Clain

Ludovic Clain

Founder of PrakSite

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

ruttl has been a blessing because it simplified our feedback process, no long emails just to figure out what clients are trying to talk about!

Laurence Anthony

Laurence Anthony

Director of Pixallus

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Life-changer- it saves me so much time! Clients don't need to login to leave feedback. Do yourself a favor and get the tool. It will basically pay for itself with just one client!

Felix Thompson

Felix Thompson

Creator at Talentiz

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Powerful, easy, precious. Some small issues for me, but globally more than good! It will probably become a daily tool for me.

Francois Jung

Francois Jung

Director at synAct

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I now spend less time trying to understand all the changes my clients want, passing on those comments and it’s super easy for my clients to share visual feedback.

Francisco Oliden

Francisco Oliden

Client Relationship manager at Agencia Eremo

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

If you know Project Huddle, you shouldn’t let it go! ruttl is fast at collecting, managing, and previewing design feedback on live websites. This is a gem, I really love it.

Christiano Hans

Christiano Hans

Founder at Hans Republic

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

I really liked ruttl, easy to use, and I will be using it in the future, either for further developing the page or for other projects. Great product!

Eric Halada

Eric Halada

Founder at Eric Halada

5 appsumo tacos in a row appsumo logo

Explore other products

Website Feedback

Comment directly on live website and make real-time CSS edits to give precise feedback

Bug Tracking

Report issues directly on your product with our plugin - no Chrome extension, no sign-up

Customer Feedback

Chat with your website users in real time & resolve their issues with your team

See why people love us

Capterra

33 reviews:  4.6
Read Reviews

Sourceforge

6 reviews:  4.8
Read Reviews

GetApp

33 reviews:  4.6
Read Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bug tracking tool?

A bug tracking tool helps you to highlight bugs like broken images, wrong or non-working CTAs or hyperlinks while scrolling through the website.

Contact Us