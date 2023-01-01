What is a bug tracking tool? A bug tracking tool helps you to highlight bugs like broken images, wrong or non-working CTAs or hyperlinks while scrolling through the website.

How to use ruttl‘s bug tracking? Create a project and add your website or web app URL in the field. Once inside the project, copy the project’s snippet code & paste it before the </body> tag on every page of your website. The bug tracking plugin will sit on top of your website, so anyone with the link can do real-time commenting - no signup or fussy extensions needed!

Do I need to download ruttl's Chrome extension? Our Chrome extension is only available as an alternative to the plugin method, and the extension can be downloaded from here.

Is bug tracking available for free? Yes, but in our free plan, your bug tracking project will only have a 2-day trial period.

Can I integrate Jira in bug tracking? Yes, you can send your tickets directly to Jira once the integration is enabled. Alternatively, you can also use the in-built workflow to organise and manage feedback within your project collaborators.

How many collaborators can I add to a project? On our Standard and Pro plans, you can add 10 and 20 collaborators respectively. The Enterprise plan comes with unlimited collaborators.

Is there a built-in workflow inside my bug tracking project? Yes, you can use the Kanban-styled workflow to effectively manage the tracked bugs within your project collaborators.

Is mobile app feedback included in bug tracking? Yes, our mobile app feedback is included in our bug tracking product.

How is bug tracking different from website feedback? Bug tracking involves tracking bugs on your website or product and adding them as tickets. Website feedback, on the other hand, involves adding comments and making edits to your website, wherein you can simply add the URL of your site, fetch all the URLs at once and start reviewing it with your project collaborators. Know More