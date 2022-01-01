Edit website

How to use ruttl? Sign up, then create a project. Paste your website URL and add it to this project. Share the project with your team by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, it is in comment mode by default. Click to add comments, tag other team members in comments using ‘@’, resolve or delete comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, thereby speeding up your web review process.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After you use the inspect feature to edit and make required changes to the website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab in the Activities Panel. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live website files.

Which websites does ruttl work with? ruttl works with static, WordPress, Vue.js, and React sites for collaborating on visual website feedback. In fact, you can use ruttl to work on pretty much every website. Just paste the website URL and get started!

I only want my clients to review, not edit the website design — is this possible? Of course! You can choose to share the guest link with your clients, and then they won’t be able to make any edits on the website design. This way, you can use our edit mode internally only with the ones whom you have added via email address and given edit access.

I want to hide, undo, or even completely delete edits. Is that possible too? Yes, with ruttl, you can carry out all the above functions on all edits.

How do we resolve edits on ruttl? Is that possible? Yes absolutely. You can resolve edits that have been made on ruttl. To do so, go to edit mode and hover to the card of edit in the activities panel, which you’d like to resolve. Click on the menu, select ‘Resolve’ and your edit/set of edits shall be resolved. You can always unresolve this.

How do my developers or designers access the replaced image(s) on ruttl? All your replaced images will be available inside the activities panel itself. Hover to the edit where the image is replaced and check the activities panel. Any member from your team can download this image and replace it in the live website file.

View less