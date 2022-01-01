Overview:

These terms and conditions govern your use of our website and service located at https://app.ruttl.com and https://ruttl.com (from here on referred to as ruttl) and owned by Brucira Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (from here on referred to as Brucira). By using ruttl and its subdirectories, you agree to, and accept these terms and conditions in full. If you disagree with any part of this disclaimer, do not use ruttl as that condition prohibits you from doing so.

ruttl reserves the right to modify these terms at any time, and thus, you should check for changes before proceeding to utilize the services and content of ruttl. By using this site after changes have been made to this document, you agree to accept those changes, whether or not you have reviewed them.

We may ask you to provide us with Personal Information in order to provide the services associated with ruttl. Any and all information we collect will not be shared with anyone without your permission and will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to improve your experience and by agreeing to these terms, you consent to our use of cookies.

Rights to information published:

All materials on this site are protected by copyright and intellectual property laws and are the property of ruttl, or its licensors. Users or visitors are not entitled to access and download the materials located on ruttl for any personal, non-personal, commercial or non-commercial use. You must not reproduce this material on your personal website, blog, social network, or any other online source or resource without our express approval.

Our rights to remove or reproduce any user-generated material:

For the purposes of this condition, the term “user-generated material” shall refer to any information, content, or any other media posted in comments or replies, uploaded, emailed, submitted, or otherwise communicated to ruttl via any method at any page on https://app.ruttl.com, or any other content communication or submission medium or forum. "User-generated material" does not include any content outlined in the "Proxied Content" section below. That content is the property of the respective website being proxied and ruttl is not responsible for the contents or reliability, and we do not, expressly or otherwise, endorse the views and/or content expressed within those sites.

By sharing any contribution or user-generated content (including any text, photographs, graphics, video, audio or any other type of media or content) with ruttl, you agree to grant us, free of charge, permission to use the material in any way we deem fit (including the modification, reproduction, repurposing, or deletion of it). You hereby confirm that your contribution is your own original work, is not defamatory and does not infringe upon any laws of the country from which you are utilizing this site, or from the country where the website originated, or from any other geographical place in this world. You confirm that you have the full rights to accept this condition.

Site content (quality, accuracy and use)

Visitors who use this website and rely on any information do so at their own risk.

This website and the attached documents are provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. Information found on ruttl will not always be up to date and cannot necessarily be relied upon.

We use third party service providers for analytics and payment processing which collect and store data. By using ruttl, you hereby forfeit any and all claims, past, present, and future, against the owners, officers, employees, contributors, administrators, and other staff of ruttl.

Users can add publicly available websites, the data of which is stored on Google Cloud Platform. All contents of ruttl's platform are the exclusive property of ruttl, and/or the proprietary property of its suppliers, affiliates or licensors.

You shall:

Ensure that all the information you supply to us through our website, or in relation to ruttl, is true, accurate, current, complete and non-misleading.

Use ruttl solely for the Intended Purpose and in accordance with all limitations and requirements set out in these Terms, and shall be solely responsible for all activity associated with your account, including, without limitation any activity by your Invitees and any User Materials.

Be authorized to access any website on which you use the service and to utilize our proxy technology in connection with such website.

Notify us immediately of any breach of security or unauthorized use of your account.

Be solely responsible for obtaining and maintaining all equipment and services needed for access to and use of ruttl, and for paying all charges related to them.

Be solely responsible for keeping a duplicate copy of all User Materials. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the loss of your User Materials.

Grant us the right to add your name and your company logo to our customer list and website, unless otherwise precluded by prior written agreement.

Additionally, we encourage all customers to comment on the service and provide suggestions for improving it. You agree that all such comments and suggestions will be non-confidential and that we own all rights to use and incorporate them into the service, without payment to you.

You shall not:

Use ruttl for any illegal purpose or in any way that causes, or may cause, damage to any website or impairment of the performance, availability or accessibility of any website.

Use ruttl in any way that is unlawful, illegal, fraudulent or harmful, or in connection with any unlawful, illegal, fraudulent or harmful purpose or activity.

Use ruttl to copy, store, host, transmit, send, use, publish or distribute any material which consists of (or is linked to) any spyware, computer virus, Trojan horse, worm, keystroke logger, rootkit or other malicious computer software.

Attempt to hack, destabilize or adapt ruttl or its source code, or transmit worms, viruses or any code of a destructive nature to ruttl or its users. You shall not use any high volume automated means (including but not limited to robots, spiders, and scripts) to access the service.

Modify, prepare derivative works of, reverse engineer, reverse assemble, disassemble, decompile or otherwise attempt to decipher any software code used to provide the services or any other aspect of ruttl’s technology.

Conduct any systematic or automated data collection activities (including without limitation scraping, data mining, data extraction and data harvesting) on or in relation to our website without our express written consent.

Share your ruttl password with any third party or publicly disclose it, or permit any third party to access the service using Your user information.

External links – limiting liability for links to other websites:

We are not responsible for the contents or reliability of any other websites to which we provide a link, and we do not, expressly or otherwise, endorse the views and/or content expressed within those sites.

Proxied Content:

Any information, content, or any other media on third party websites accessed through our proxy technology are for the purposes of providing ruttl services. That content is the property of the respective website being proxied, and ruttl is not responsible for the contents or reliability, and we do not, expressly or otherwise, endorse the views and/or content expressed within those sites.

Any information passing through our proxy (including, but not limited to usernames, passwords, form submissions or any other information entered through a ruttl proxy) is not recorded or stored except for the purposes of displaying the content to the user requesting it.

The actions and opinions of other users:

Some of the content found on the web pages of ruttl and its subdirectories may be created by members of the public. The views expressed are theirs and unless specifically stated are not those of ruttl. We accept no responsibility for any loss or harm incurred from the use of this website or any of its information or content.

User accounts

You may register for a ruttl account by completing and submitting the account registration form on our website.

You must notify us in writing immediately if you become aware of any unauthorised use of your account. You must not use any other person's account to access the website. If you register for an account with our website, you will be asked to enter your unique email ID and password, and you must keep your password confidential. Alternatively, you may use the Google OAuth to sign in with your Google Account. If you sign in via Google OAuth, we will use your data only for the purpose of logging in to ruttl. You must notify us in writing immediately if you become aware of any disclosure of your password. You are responsible for any activity on our website arising out of any failure to keep your password confidential and may be held liable for any losses arising out of such a failure.

We reserve the right to suspend your account, cancel your account, and/or edit your account details, at any time at our sole discretion without notice or explanation.

You may cancel your account on our website by emailing us at support@ruttl.com.

Refund policy:

For annual billing & lifetime plans (lifetime plans listed on our website's privilege plans page only), we offer a full refund within 7 days of your purchase.

within 7 days of your purchase. For monthly billing, we offer no refund , but you can cancel at any time, and you would not be billed again.

You may cancel your account upgradation by emailing us at support@ruttl.com.

Service damage and availability:

ruttl (or its parent, Brucira) makes no warranty or claim that functions available on this website will be uninterrupted or error-free, that defects will be corrected, or that the server that makes it available, nor the content itself is and/or will be free of viruses, bugs, or other malicious code. You acknowledge that it is your responsibility to implement sufficient procedures and virus checks (including anti-virus and other security checks) to satisfy your particular requirements for the accuracy of data input and output and for the security of yourself and the device used by you to view any content from this website.

Legal jurisdiction:

The Supreme Court of India’s laws shall otherwise govern your use of the site, where these terms and conditions are not clear or incomplete and you hereby agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India.

If a provision of these terms and conditions is determined by any court or other competent authority to be unlawful and/or unenforceable, the other provisions will continue in effect. Additionally, if any unlawful and/or unenforceable provision of these terms and conditions would be lawful or enforceable if part of it were deleted, that part will be deemed to be deleted, and the rest of the provision will continue in effect.

Limited liability:

ruttl makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, security or accuracy of its service. To the extent permitted by law, the service is provided “as is” without warranty or condition of any kind. ruttl, (and its parent Brucira) and its officers, employees, contractors or content providers shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising from or in connection with your use of any content, information, function, or service of ruttl from any location within https://ruttl.com or https://app.ruttl.com, or other related links or locations (such as content feeds, links, emails, letters, documents, and other company products or correspondence).

In no event shall ruttl (and its parent Brucira) be liable for any indirect, punitive, special, incidental, or consequential damages, including, without limitation, lost profits or business opportunities, in each case regardless of the theory on which such claims are made and regardless of whether or not ruttl (or its parent Brucira) has been made aware of the possibility of such damages.

Though we make a reasonable effort to maintain the resources of this website, they will, from time to time, become out of date, be incorrect, erroneous, or otherwise inappropriate. As noted above, by using this website you agree that you will not follow any instruction, suggestion, step, list, tutorial, or other content on this website or any of its content posted elsewhere until you have appropriately consulted with a licensed professional who is unrelated to this site or its parent company in any way.

END