Cookies Policy for ruttl app

Overview:

ruttl (“we” or “us” or “our”) may use cookies, web beacons, tracking pixels, and other tracking technologies when you visit our websites (https://app.ruttl.com or https://ruttl.com) as well as any other media forms, media channels, mobile websites, or mobile application-related or connected thereto (collectively, the “Sites”) to help customize the Sites and improve your experience.

We reserve the right to make changes to this Cookie Policy at any time and for any reason. We will alert you about any changes by updating the “Last Updated” date of this Cookie Policy. Any changes or modifications will be effective immediately upon posting the updated Cookie Policy on the Sites, and you waive the right to receive specific notice of each such change or modification.

You are encouraged to periodically review this Cookie Policy to stay informed of updates. You will be deemed to have been made aware of to have accepted the changes in any revised Cookie Policy that you will be subject to by your continued use of the Sites after the date such a revised Cookie Policy is posted.

USE OF COOKIES

A “cookie” is a string of information which assigns you a unique identifier that we store on your computer. Your browser then provides that unique identifier to use each time you submit a query to the Sites. We use cookies on the Sites to, among other things, keep track of services you have used, record registration information, record your user preferences, keep you logged into the Sites, facilitate purchase procedures, and track the pages you visit. Cookies help us understand how the Sites are being used and how to improve your user experience.

TYPES OF COOKIES

The following types of cookies may be used when you visit the Sites:

Analytics Cookies Analytics cookies monitor how users reached the Sites, and how they interact with and move around once they’re on the Sites. These cookies let us know which features on the Sites work the best and which features on the Sites need to be improved.

Our Cookies Our cookies are “first-party cookies” and can be either permanent or temporary. These are necessary cookies, without which the Sites won't work properly or be able to provide certain features and functionalities. Some of these may be manually disabled in your browser but may affect the functionality of the Sites.

Personalization Cookies Personalization cookies are used to recognize repeat visitors to the Sites. We use these cookies to record your browsing history, the pages you have visited, and your settings and preferences each time you visit the Sites.

Security Cookies Security cookies help identify and prevent security risks. We use these cookies to authenticate users and protect user data from unauthorized parties.

Site Management Cookies Site management cookies are used to maintain your identity or session on the Sites so that you are not logged off unexpectedly, and any information you enter is retained from page to page. These cookies cannot be turned off individually, but you can disable all cookies in your browser.

Third-Party Cookies Third-party cookies may be placed on your computer when you visit the Sites by companies that run certain services we offer. These cookies allow the third parties to gather and track certain information about you. These cookies can be manually disabled in your browser.

CONTROL OF COOKIES

Most browsers are set to accept cookies by default. However, you can remove or reject cookies in your browser’s settings. Please be aware that this could affect the availability and functionality of the Sites.

For more information on how to control cookies, check your browser or device’s settings for how you can control or reject cookies, or visit the following links:

Apple Safari

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Android (Chrome)

Blackberry

iPhone or iPad (Chrome)

Phone or iPad (Safari)



In addition, you may opt-out of some third-party cookies through theNetwork Advertising Initiative’s Opt-Out Tool.

OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

In addition to cookies, we may use web beacons, pixel tags, and other tracking technologies on the Sites to help customize the Sites and improve your experience. A ‘web beacon’ or ‘pixel tag’ is a tiny object or image embedded in a web page or email. They are used to track the number of users who have visited particular pages and viewed emails and acquire other statistical data. They collect only a limited set of data, such as a cookie number, time and date of page or email view, and a description of the page or email on which they reside. Web beacons and pixel tags cannot be declined. However, you can limit their use by controlling the cookies that interact with them.

PRIVACY POLICY

For more information about how we use information collected by cookies and other tracking technologies, please refer to our Privacy Policy posted on the Sites. This Cookie Policy is part of and is incorporated into our Privacy Policy. By using the Sites, you agree to be bound by this Cookie Policy and our Privacy Policy.

CONTACT US

If you have questions or comments about this Cookie Policy, please email us at support@ruttl.com or write to us at the below address:

Brucira Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

B504, PNG Building,

Mumbai 400076

Maharashtra, India

+91 7895788535