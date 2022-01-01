How to use ruttl? Sign up, then create a project. Paste your website URL and add it to this project. Share the project with your team by adding their email addresses. Once the page loads on ruttl, it is in comment mode by default. Click to add comments, tag other team members in comments using ‘@’, resolve or delete comments. Switch to edit mode to move elements, replace images, edit text, change background colours, modify opacities, etc. These edits can be resolved once done, thereby speeding up your web review process.

Is ruttl really a free feedback tool? Yes, ruttl is really free to use! Your first project is on us. You can invite your team members to join these projects and start collaborating together to review websites. To give edit access to these collaborators, please visit our Pricing page

Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects? Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click on the share button inside the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get the client feedback on the project.

How many collaborators can I add to a project? Answer: In the free version, you have the ability to add up to 5 collaborators on a project. However, when you subscribe to any of our plans, you get to add unlimited collaborators. Click here to see all our plans.

Are there any integrations available in ruttl? Currently we have integrated Slack, Trello, Zapier, asana and Unsplash. Click here to know more about our integrations.

Is there a public roadmap available? Yes, we have our public roadmap. Here’s the link to the same.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After you use the inspect feature to edit and make required changes to the website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab in the Activities Panel. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live website files.

Why isn’t my website loading properly in the project panel? Although this issue rarely occurs, it also depends on the tech stack of the website you are trying to review. Currently, we are supporting static responsive HTML CSS websites. However, we are soon planning to push an update to support dynamic web applications based on technologies such as React, Angular and Vue with login pages as well for feedback collection. Please send your issues to us at support@ruttl.com

Which websites does ruttl work with? ruttl works with static, WordPress, Vue.js, and React sites for collaborating on visual website feedback. In fact, you can use ruttl to work on pretty much every website. Just paste the website URL and get started!

Does ruttl support task management? No, ruttl does not support task management. If you’re looking for the same, we would recommend checking out Brutask. It is a simple online to-do list for individuals and small teams. Add, prioritize and time box your tasks to help improve your productivity. Click here to know more about Brutask and give it a try.

I accidentally deleted my project! What should I do? We’ve got your back! Any deleted project gets directly archived inside your ruttl account. In order to retrieve it, visit your project dashboard. On the top left corner, click on active projects and switch it to archived projects. Simply hover over your deleted project and click on ‘Restore project’.

How do I upgrade my ruttl account? In the top right menu on ruttl’s main dashboard, click on the ‘ My Plan ’ section. Here you can click on the Upgrade button, select the plan in monthly/annual mode that best suits you and your team and make the payment. Your account will be upgraded once we successfully receive your payment.

Can I switch between plans before they end? Yes, it’s possible to switch but you can only upgrade your plan. Just select the plan, make the payment and your plan should be upgraded once we receive the payment!

Will I get recommendations on my website’s look and feel? ruttl will not be able to recommend anything about your website’s look and feel. We would suggest you to please contact Brucira by mailing us at hello@brucira.com.

I only want my clients to review, not edit the website design — is this possible? Of course! You can choose to share the guest link with your clients, and then they won’t be able to make any edits on the website design. This way, you can use our edit mode internally only with the ones whom you have added via email address and given edit access.

