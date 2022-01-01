Integrations
Integrate ruttl with your preferred work tools and make reviewing easier for you and your team members.Get Started for Free
Send comments to Asana
Add comments from your ruttl project to your preferred project on Asana. Assign this task to your team members on Asana with a due date and level of priority. This comment will also contain the device & browser information from which the comment was sent.Know more
View comments and edits on your Trello board
See your comments and edits as cards on your organisation’s Trello board and add them inside your preferred list. Add description to this card, assign it to a team member, add labels, change due dates, etc.Know more
Get notified about project activities on your Slack
Integrate ruttl with your Slack account and receive all project updates like comments, edits and project changes - directly on Slack.Know more
Coming soon
8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback tool
Frequently Asked Questions
You’ll get unlimited access to all existing integrations in the Pro & Teams plan. With the Standard plan, you get unlimited access only to Slack & Trello integrations, whereas the Free plan will give you no integrations at all.
On your main dashboard, you can click the Integrations Booster icon ⚡ on the top right and check all your integrations in one place. Alternatively, you can also go to your Account Settings > Integrations to check them together.
No, only you can see your enabled integrations on your account, as integrations are account-based and not project-based or team-based.
Integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier
Integrate with Zapier and get ruttl's project updates on any platform. Create Zaps and set the flow of information you require from ruttl to your preferred app.Know more