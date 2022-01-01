Integrations

Integrate ruttl with your preferred work tools and make reviewing easier for you and your team members.

Zapier Integration

Integrate with 3000+ apps using Zapier

Integrate with Zapier and get ruttl's project updates on any platform. Create Zaps and set the flow of information you require from ruttl to your preferred app.

Send comments to Asana

Add comments from your ruttl project to your preferred project on Asana. Assign this task to your team members on Asana with a due date and level of priority. This comment will also contain the device & browser information from which the comment was sent.

View comments and edits on your Trello board

See your comments and edits as cards on your organisation’s Trello board and add them inside your preferred list. Add description to this card, assign it to a team member, add labels, change due dates, etc.

Get notified about project activities on your Slack

Integrate ruttl with your Slack account and receive all project updates like comments, edits and project changes - directly on Slack.

Coming soon

Plutio
ClickUp
MS Teams
Teamwork
Figma
Jira
Zendesk
Monday
Zoom
Nifty PM
Ora
Zoho Cliq

