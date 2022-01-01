You’ll get unlimited access to all existing integrations in the Pro & Teams plan. With the Standard plan, you get unlimited access only to Slack & Trello integrations, whereas the Free plan will give you no integrations at all.

Are all integrations available across all subscription plans?

Where can I find all my integrations in one place?

On your main dashboard, you can click the Integrations Booster icon ⚡ on the top right and check all your integrations in one place. Alternatively, you can also go to your Account Settings > Integrations to check them together.