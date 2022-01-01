More than 8000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl
Commenting and Editing is what makes ruttl the most powerful feedback tool
Inspect and edit CSS
Share precise changes with developers by editing font size, alignment, margins, paddings and more in real time, without coding!Learn more
Guest Commenting
Share the project link with your clients. They add comments without the need of signing up!Learn more
The All-In-One Feedback Tool You've Been Searching For
No matter what type of visual project you are working on, ruttl acts a digital whiteboard that you can use to share precise digital feedback.
Review Web Apps
Edit web applications & review them with the team, using our Chrome extension.Learn more
PDF and Image Annotation
Markup PDF's and images visually by annotating and leaving real-time comments on your documents.
8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback tool
People love talking about ruttl 💜
As freelancers or as designers, as we are building websites, we would add a certain amount of revisions or iterations to the website. The more revisions or iterations are made on a page, the costlier it could become either for the client or for us in terms of time. Ruttl has helped streamline our entire process & really changed the client experience for us.
I've used several point & click feedback tools for website collaboration with clients. ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation. My new go-to for client feedback.
I like that I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform. Most importantly it speeds up your projects by allowing clines to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer it’s worth the purchase. It will definitely speed up your work.
ruttl is one of the essential online tools for any modern web agency. Indeed nothing is more frustrating for a client today to have to juggle several screenshots by email to come to an agreement and be understood. The client can comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done: fun and practical, I recommend doubly!
Integrations you need
Connect ruttl with your favourite tools that you use daily and keep things on track
Slack
Get Slack updates on all project activities like comments, edits, replies, etc.
Trello
Send comments from ruttl to your preferred Trello board and track them as Trello cards.
Asana
Get your comments along with browser & device info added to your preferred asana project.
ClickupComing Soon
Plan, track and manage all of ruttl's comments with ClickUp.
Zapier
Choose from 3000+ apps to integrate with ruttl using Zapier.
MondayComing Soon
Track comments from ruttl as tasks inside Monday, and simplify project management.
Leave comments
Add comments directly on live websites, web apps, PDF's, Images & share it with your team.Learn more