Reduce 

 time to half

The fastest visual feedback tool that allows you to comment on live websites, web apps, PDFs, and images.

oval
Lottie Files
SourceGraph
Atlassian
Adobe
Razorpay
Nintendo

More than 8000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl

Commenting and Editing is what makes ruttl the most powerful feedback tool

Leave comments

Add comments directly on live websites, web apps, PDF's, Images & share it with your team.

Inspect and edit CSS

Share precise changes with developers by editing font size, alignment, margins, paddings and more in real time, without coding!

Guest Commenting

Share the project link with your clients. They add comments without the need of signing up!

Review Websites

Add any URL and start collecting precise feedback with visual comments.

Bug Tracking

Easily track & monitor bugs or issues within your web project.

Review Web Apps

Edit web applications & review them with the team, using our Chrome extension.

PDF and Image Annotation

Markup PDF's and images visually by annotating and leaving real-time comments on your documents.

People love talking about ruttl 💜

John Bendever Jr.

Founder at Local Marketing Pros

As freelancers or as designers, as we are building websites, we would add a certain amount of revisions or iterations to the website. The more revisions or iterations are made on a page, the costlier it could become either for the client or for us in terms of time. Ruttl has helped streamline our entire process & really changed the client experience for us.

Afton Negrea

Digi-Biz Strategist, AftonNegrea.com

I've used several point & click feedback tools for website collaboration with clients. ruttl is miles ahead in terms of features, ease of use, speed, and product innovation. My new go-to for client feedback.

Joe Fletcher

Founder, Fletcher Digital

I like that I’m able to make edits to the code directly from the platform. Most importantly it speeds up your projects by allowing clines to review real time, and note changes. If you’re a web designer or developer it’s worth the purchase. It will definitely speed up your work.

Kanesha Harper

Owner, The Arch Effect

ruttl is one of the essential online tools for any modern web agency. Indeed nothing is more frustrating for a client today to have to juggle several screenshots by email to come to an agreement and be understood. The client can comment and get an idea of the rendering even before the work is done: fun and practical, I recommend doubly!

Ludovic Clain

Founder, PrakSite

Integrations you need

Connect ruttl with your favourite tools that you use daily and keep things on track

Slack

Get Slack updates on all project activities like comments, edits, replies, etc.

Trello

Send comments from ruttl to your preferred Trello board and track them as Trello cards.

Asana

Get your comments along with browser & device info added to your preferred asana project.

ClickupComing Soon

Plan, track and manage all of ruttl's comments with ClickUp.

Zapier

Choose from 3000+ apps to integrate with ruttl using Zapier.

MondayComing Soon

Track comments from ruttl as tasks inside Monday, and simplify project management.

Frequently Asked Questions

