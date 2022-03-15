Web Design Checklist: What You Need to Know Before Redesigning Your Site

If you're like most business owners, you probably think about redesigning your website regularly. After all, a website is often the first impression potential customers have of your business so it needs to be professional and up to date.

But, when it comes to website design, there are numerous factors to consider.

In addition to layout, navigation, and color scheme, there are a million other details that make up an appealing and effective website.

So, before you jump into this project, there are a few things you should need to know. We've put together a list of key factors and handy tips to make this process as smooth as possible. You'll find that success comes more easily than ever if you follow our advice on how to enhance your company's web presence.

Factors to Consider Before Launching a Website Redesign

Before embarking on a website redesign project, there are a few things to think about. Here are a few of the most relevant:

1. Your Goals

What are your goals for the redesign? Do you want to improve the design and feel of your website, improve your search engine rankings, or increase sales? Knowing your objectives will help you make better decisions during the process.

2. Your Current Website

It's vital to take a look at your current website and identify its strengths and problems before beginning a redesign. This will help you decide what needs to be changed in the updated design. For example, if your website is difficult to navigate, you'll want to make sure that it's addressed in the updated design.

3. Your Budget

How much money are you willing to spend on the redesign project? Knowing this will help you determine the scope of the project and what features you can afford to include.

4. The Time Frame

How long do you think you'll have to finish the redesign? This will help you determine how extensive the project will be. If you only have a few weeks, keep it basic. While, if you have several months, you can be a little more ambitious.

5. Your Target Audience

When building your brand-new website, it's equally crucial to consider your target audience. What are their needs and wants? What is the most effective way for you to serve them on your website? Knowing these will enable you to create a website that is more effective at reaching and engaging your target market.

6. Your Current Website's Design

What is the current design of your website? This will assist you in deciding whether to remain with a similar design or move in an entirely different direction. If you like the look of your present website, you may not need to make any changes to the new one. However, if you're not satisfied with it, consider how you may improve it in the new design.

7. The Platform You're Using

What platform are you building your website on? If you're using WordPress, you may only need to update your theme and plugins rather than doing a whole redesign.

8. Graphic Design

What role does graphic design have in your life? If it's a top priority, you'll need to hire a web designer who can help you construct a visually appealing site. If it isn't as important, you can save money by using a template or DIY website builder.

9. Content

How much of your current website content do you wish to keep? Copying and pasting content from an old website to a new one might be time-consuming and complex so you'll need to consider this before beginning the redesigning job.

10. Mobile Optimization

Is the current version of your website mobile-friendly? If this isn't the case, make sure it is handled in the updated design. People are increasingly using their phones and tablets to access the internet, therefore, your website must be mobile-friendly.

Tips for a Successful Website Redesign Project

Now that you know what to consider before redesigning your website, here are a few tips to help make the process smoother and more successful:

Plan Ahead. One of the most helpful things you can do for a successful website redesign project is to plan. This means setting deadlines, creating a budget, and assembling a team of professionals who can help you with the project.

Do Research. Before starting the redesign process, it's imperative to research what other websites are doing. You may find several designers creating videos online explaining any web design style so try to search online for informative sources.This will give you an idea of the trends in web design and help you decide which direction you want to go with your website.

Create a Style Guide. A style guide specifies how your website should look and feel. This will help your team stay on track as they're designing the website and make sure that everything looks cohesive.

Test, Test, Test. Once your website is up and running, make sure to test it extensively. This includes checking for broken links and other issues across different devices and browsers.

Keep The Updates Coming. Improving your website regularly is one of the most beneficial things you can do. This means adding relevant content, tweaking the design, and ensuring that everything is up-to-date.

A website redesign can be a daunting project but if you take the time to plan ahead and follow these tips, you're sure to have a successful outcome.

Final Thoughts

There are a few things you should know before redesigning your website. First, check to see if your present website is meeting your requirements. Changing it could be the best option. However, if it is serving your goals, you may want to consider other options such as updating rather than revamping your current website.

Also, make sure your website makeover has a specific goal in mind. What are your goals for this project? Is there a specific problem you're trying to solve? Knowing your priorities can help you make better decisions during the redesign process.

Finally, be prepared for some challenges. Redesigning a website may be a time-consuming and costly process so be sure you have the necessary tools. And, be prepared for some setbacks — there's no assurance that everything will run well during the remodeling process. You can achieve tremendous achievements if you take the time to plan well and make wise selections.