Say goodbye to bad website feedback!
Ruttl is the fastest and simplest website feedback tool to leave comments on live websites and make real time edits so that you can share precise design change values with developers!Try ruttl for free
More than 8000 creators and businesses across the world trust ruttl
Comment on live websites
Leave comments on web pages directly to give detailed inputs. Give clear direction to everyone on your team by pinning comments on live pixels and giving precise values.Comment on Live Website
Assign comments
Always keep accountability in the loop by tagging your team members and keeping track of everything in the Activities panel.Tag Your Team Members
Edit on live websites
Need to make a change fast on your client’s website? You can edit quickly on live websites by changing even the tiniest details like font size, alignment, spacing, without having to go into too many coding changes.Edit Website Content
Video commenting
Allow your team and clients to record detailed video comments instead of having to resort to lesser effective modes of communication such as calls and emails.Try Video Commenting
Go back to previous website versions
Think your previous website version was better? Or do you need to adapt some functionalities? Ruttl lets you keep a track of all your website versions and quickly navigate to them when needed.Add Website Versions
Integrations with your work tools
Ruttl integrates with Asana, Trello, and Slack so that you can send out important updates to your client and team with just one single click.Check Out The Integrations
The All-In-One Feedback Tool You've Been Searching For
No matter what type of visual project you are working on, ruttl acts a digital whiteboard that you can use to share precise digital feedback.
Review Web Apps
Edit web applications & review them with the team, using our Chrome extension.Learn more
PDF and Image Annotation
Markup PDF's and images visually by annotating and leaving real-time comments on your documents.
Integrations you need
Connect ruttl with your favourite tools that you use daily and keep things on track
Slack
Get Slack updates on all project activities like comments, edits, replies, etc.
Trello
Send comments from ruttl to your preferred Trello board and track them as Trello cards.
Asana
Get your comments along with browser & device info added to your preferred asana project.
ClickupComing Soon
Plan, track and manage all of ruttl's comments with ClickUp.
Zapier
Choose from 3000+ apps to integrate with ruttl using Zapier.
MondayComing Soon
Track comments from ruttl as tasks inside Monday, and simplify project management.
People are talking about ruttl
Creative Director
ruttl has helped us save hours, it has phenomenally reduced our review time to a half! Some of the other solutions were just too much. What I love about ruttl is it’s dedicated to doing one thing very well - that is organizing feedback.
John Bendever Jr.
Creative Director, Local Marketing Pros
Founder
ruttl is an essential tool for modern agencies. Now, my client doesn't have to juggle several screenshots or emails. With ruttl, my clients can get a better idea of the rendering even before the work is done.
Ludovic Clain
Founder, PrakSite
Web Developer
ruttl saves so much time! Instead of alternating on client calls, you get email updates, & my clients don't need to login - the list just goes on. Life-changing tool with a fantastic road map for the future, so don't miss out. It will pay for itself even with one client!
Felix Thompson
Web Developer, Talentiz
8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback tool
FAQ
Please check if your question has been answered here before emailing us! We’d love to chat, but this saves our time and yours!