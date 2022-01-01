Say goodbye to bad website feedback!

Ruttl is the fastest and simplest website feedback tool to leave comments on live websites and make real time edits so that you can share precise design change values with developers!

Comment on live websites

Leave comments on web pages directly to give detailed inputs. Give clear direction to everyone on your team by pinning comments on live pixels and giving precise values.

Assign comments

Always keep accountability in the loop by tagging your team members and keeping track of everything in the Activities panel.

Edit on live websites

Need to make a change fast on your client’s website? You can edit quickly on live websites by changing even the tiniest details like font size, alignment, spacing, without having to go into too many coding changes.

Video commenting

Allow your team and clients to record detailed video comments instead of having to resort to lesser effective modes of communication such as calls and emails.

Go back to previous website versions

Think your previous website version was better? Or do you need to adapt some functionalities? Ruttl lets you keep a track of all your website versions and quickly navigate to them when needed.

Integrations with your work tools

Ruttl integrates with Asana, Trello, and Slack so that you can send out important updates to your client and team with just one single click.

Review Websites

Add any URL and start collecting precise feedback with visual comments.

Bug Tracking

Easily track & monitor bugs or issues within your web project.

Review Web Apps

Edit web applications & review them with the team, using our Chrome extension.

PDF and Image Annotation

Markup PDF's and images visually by annotating and leaving real-time comments on your documents.

Integrations you need

Connect ruttl with your favourite tools that you use daily and keep things on track

Slack

Get Slack updates on all project activities like comments, edits, replies, etc.

Trello

Send comments from ruttl to your preferred Trello board and track them as Trello cards.

Asana

Get your comments along with browser & device info added to your preferred asana project.

ClickupComing Soon

Plan, track and manage all of ruttl's comments with ClickUp.

Zapier

Choose from 3000+ apps to integrate with ruttl using Zapier.

MondayComing Soon

Track comments from ruttl as tasks inside Monday, and simplify project management.

People are talking about ruttl

ruttl has helped us save hours, it has phenomenally reduced our review time to a half! Some of the other solutions were just too much. What I love about ruttl is it’s dedicated to doing one thing very well - that is organizing feedback.

John Bendever Jr.

Creative Director, Local Marketing Pros

ruttl is an essential tool for modern agencies. Now, my client doesn't have to juggle several screenshots or emails. With ruttl, my clients can get a better idea of the rendering even before the work is done.

Ludovic Clain

Founder, PrakSite

ruttl saves so much time! Instead of alternating on client calls, you get email updates, & my clients don't need to login - the list just goes on. Life-changing tool with a fantastic road map for the future, so don't miss out. It will pay for itself even with one client!

Felix Thompson

Web Developer, Talentiz

FAQ

Please check if your question has been answered here before emailing us! We’d love to chat, but this saves our time and yours!

