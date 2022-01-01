Collaborators are members, who will only have view and comment access inside your projects, whereas editors will have access to edit the projects and webpages both.

Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects?

Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click on the share button inside the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get the client feedback on the project.