Launch client websites faster by collecting better website feedback.

Say goodbye to lengthy email conversations, Powerpoints, and boring discussion meetings.

illustration of leaving comment on live website

Leave comments on live websites

Say No to dozens of screenshots, confusions, and inefficient feedback by leaving precise feedback directions on live websites. Assign, mention, and resolve comments and keep accountability in the loop.

Make edits on live websites

An upcoming deadline? Instead of having to go to your development team for minor changes, get them done easily with Ruttl. Change even the tiniest details like font, spacing, and live alignment.

Get feedback directly from your clients

No sign-ups! No log-ins! No email follow-ups! Just send a shareability link with your clients and let them write away. They can also tag other project stakeholders to assign a task and get the feedback process moving faster.

Seamless integration with third-party tools

Never miss out on any comment when Ruttl integrates easily with Asana, Trello, and Slack. Send comments to Asana, assign due dates, level of priorities, add to cards on Trello, and so much more.

ruttl activities tab

Get a quick glance at your project

Check everything from website edits, content changes, unresolved comments in the Activities panel. Ensure you never lose track of important feedback changes.

illustration of comments resolved after done

Say yes to great collaboration

No more confusion, misunderstandings, missing out on important changes. Invite everyone from your design team to your content team to collaborate on live projects and meet deadlines. Having real-time updates becomes easier than ever with Ruttl.

Deliver responsive websites to your clients

Quickly switch between desktop and mobile view to keep your client’s website updated and responsive across devices.

versioning feature of ruttl

Keep a track of all website versions

Need to go back to a previous version? Want to explore the changes you have made to the website? You can easily do that by recording your website versions and navigating to them in no time.

ruttl activities tab

Active CNAME to get your own custom domain

Want to add a personal touch to your feedback tool? You can now create your own custom domain for your design agency.

illustration of video comments

Impress your client with custom branding

Replace Ruttl’s logo and icon with your design agency’s logos and icons. You can even choose your preferred primary color and text highlight color for the app’s CTAs. Personalization becomes easier with Ruttl.

FAQ

Please check if your question has been answered here before emailing us! We’d love to chat, but this saves our time and yours!

Experience the future of design review with ruttl

