Do clients need to have an account on ruttl to view projects? Absolutely not! Once your project is ready to share, simply click on the share button inside the project page. In the new screen, click on the ‘Link’ text. The shareability toggle should be turned on and the link will be copied to your clipboard. Now all you need to do is share the link with your clients to get the client feedback on the project.

How many collaborators can I add to a project? In the free version, you have the ability to add up to 5 collaborators on a project. However, when you subscribe to any of our plans, you get to add unlimited collaborators. Click here to see all our plans.

Can developers access website code after design changes are executed? After you use the inspect feature to edit and make required changes to the website design, your developers can simply copy the entire altered code under the CSS tab in the Activities Panel. This can then be pasted directly into the code of live website files.

I don’t want rutl branding. Is Custom Branding/White labelling available? Yes, custom branding or while labelling is available on ruttl. You can upload your own logo & icon and customise how ruttl looks like to your team members, collaborators and clients.

Is custom domain (CNAME) available on ruttl? Yes, as part of our team plan, we have CNAME available on ruttl. Simply upgrade to our team plan, head to your Account Settings & follow the simple steps mentioned there. Alternatively, you can also follow this quick video (35-sec) to know more.

How do I upgrade my ruttl account? In the top right menu on ruttl’s main dashboard, click on the ‘ My Plan ’ section. Here you can click on the Upgrade button, select the plan in monthly/annual mode that best suits you and your team and make the payment. Your account will be upgraded once we successfully receive your payment.

Are there any integrations available in ruttl? Currently we have integrated Slack, Trello, Zapier, asana and Unsplash. Click here to know more about our integrations.

Can I switch between plans before they end? Yes, it’s possible to switch but you can only upgrade your plan. Just select the plan, make the payment and your plan should be upgraded once we receive the payment!

I only want my clients to review, not edit the website design — is this possible? Of course! You can choose to share the guest link with your clients, and then they won’t be able to make any edits on the website design. This way, you can use our edit mode internally only with the ones whom you have added via email address and given edit access.

Is there a public roadmap available? Yes, we have our public roadmap. Here’s the link to the same.

Does ruttl support task management? No, ruttl does not support task management. If you’re looking for the same, we would recommend checking out Brutask. It is a simple online to-do list for individuals and small teams. Add, prioritize and time box your tasks to help improve your productivity. Click here to know more about Brutask and give it a try.

