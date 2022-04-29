Product UpdatesProduct VideosCustomer StoriesWrite for us
Customer Success Story #5

How An Agency’s Non-tech Savvy Clients Have A Breeze Working With ruttl?

Read on to find out how ruttl has helped make agency-client relationships smoother and more effective.

Design Fix: Tips To Improve Feedback Loops

Design and DevelopmentApr 29, 2022

Give A Boost To Your Design Productivity With Version Control

ProductivityApr 25, 2022

How To Create A User-friendly Landing Page UI?

Useful TipsApr 22, 2022

5 Tips To Make Your Design Sprints Worth It!

Design and DevelopmentApr 18, 2022

Steps To Build Design System Roadmap

Design and DevelopmentApr 15, 2022

How To Boost Design Team Collaboration?

ProductivityApr 11, 2022

Top Practices For User Feedback Strategy

Design and DevelopmentApr 08, 2022

How Web Design And Development Are Different?

Design and DevelopmentApr 04, 2022

Best Design Development Handover Tools

Useful TipsApr 01, 2022

What Is Concept Testing And Its Process?

Design and DevelopmentMar 25, 2022
Design and Development

How To Graciously Accept Negative Feedback

ruttl shares six tips on how to accept and use negative feedback to improve your work.

Useful Tips

ruttl report: How We Onboarded Our First 250 Users

ruttl shares how a personalized & dedicated strategy won over its beta waitlist users and resulted in insightful feedback for improvements.

Design and Development

Why Your Website Needs to Be Responsive

ruttl highlights the importance of responsive and mobile-first web design and offers an easy solution to ensure optimal compatibility across mobile devices.

Design and Development

7 Ways to Give Better Design Feedback

Wondering how you can offer feedback that can help your team perform better? We’ve got you covered.

Design and Development

What’s the Difference Between Critiquing & Criticizing?

We break down the importance of knowing how to give good feedback on live website to receive great results.

Productivity

What If…ruttl Solved All Your Website Design Problems?

Innovative collaboration tool for designers and web developers coming your way — ruttl is the future of design review.

Productivity

How ruttl Was Born Out Of Delays in Development?

Not everyone talks about their failures. But we know that a lot of successful ideas come from failures. This is exactly what happened to us.

Design and Development

Here's How We're Improving Content Writing for Websites

Long word docs with annoying screenshots and multiple edits? They're a thing of the past. Content writing for web design has never been better.

Design and Development

Why I Started Using Slides for Illustration Projects

Using slides for illlustration projects turned out to be the best decision for multiple reasons.

