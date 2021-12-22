How To Drastically Reduce The Time Required To Collect Design Feedback?

When it comes to designing, feedback takes up a lot of time and sometimes may even end up delaying projects unnecessarily. At times, the client may forget to send the suggestions or the designer may forget to implement a feedback comment, or worse yet, an important feedback point may get lost in the two hundred unread emails in the inbox. To avoid all these and drastically reduce the time required to collect design feedback, Ruttl has compiled a set of pointers you can take care of.

Decide on feedback frequency beforehand

While some projects may require continuous feedback, others may not. For example, some clients may have worked with you in the past and they agree with your thinking and perspectives enough to trust that you’ll come up with the design they want. In this case, you may not need to have a lot of feedback sessions with the client. Depending on the type and duration of the project, fix a feedback frequency. You may divide it in terms of a feedback session after part A of the project or just have a 15 minutes feedback session every Saturday. Make sure you discuss the same with all the stakeholders.

How does this help? Now that the client knows your design team will need his feedback every week, he can schedule the same in his workday. This makes sure there are no delays when it comes to receiving the feedback and the project also doesn’t have to be at a standstill because of it.

Have a point of contact for each project

Let’s say a client reached out to the animation artist on your team to tweak an animation that is supposed to go on their website. The animation artist made that change but forgot to inform everyone else on the team. Someone might see that change in the animation and then re-tweak it again. Do you see a problem here? When there isn’t a dedicated project manager, things can easily go haywire and you might end up making the same mistakes frequently. A project manager, on the other hand, can be a single point of contact that handles the entire feedback process and makes sure it reaches the concerned person.

Similarly, identify the decision-makers on the client-side that will handle the communication and feedback process. You do not want to know at the 11th hour that the person agreeing with your design didn’t have the authority to do so in the first place.

Have a separate tool for your feedback process

Instead of having all your feedback and suggestions in different tools and mediums like email and Slack, have a separate tool that is dedicated to making your feedback process hassle-free and quicker. This saves you the trouble of looking for that one feedback point among a thread of fifty emails or missing out on a feedback point because there are seventy unread messages on Slack. That’s where ruttl can come in and save you time and effort.

Here’s all that you can do with a visual feedback tool like ruttl.

Comment and edit on live websites

Instead of having your teammates send you multiple screenshots, let them comment on live websites. This allows them to select the elements they need changes in and tag the concerned person in the comment. You can even provide feedback in a video comment. For example, you might want to give an explanation of why the color scheme needs to be changed. Instead of writing down a comment for the same, it’d be much easier to show them examples of different color schemes in a video comment and why they’d be a much better fit. These comments can then be resolved by your teammates by editing directly on live websites without having to go through the entire code.

Collaborate over design projects

You can tag your teammates to assign comments and tasks on the go. Not only that, you can even invite your clients to give their feedback on ruttl by sending them a shareable link. The best part about this is the client can write comments as a guest without having to go through the steps of signing up and logging in every time they need to share their feedback.

Give accurate design feedback

“Can you please shift the animation to the left?” How many times have you got vague comments like these from your client and teammates? A dedicated feedback tool like Ruttl helps them give you precise feedback by selecting the elements and mentioning the precise number of pixels, font size, or color code. This saves a lot of time as you no longer need to go back and forth on the same feedback points.

Create multiple webpage versions

What if the client liked the previous version of the website better? Or what if you need to adopt some elements from that version? There might even be instances where there’s a lot of rework happening at the same time. Ruttl solves this problem by allowing you to create multiple versions of your website and make changes to each one of them to see which works the best for your client and teammates.

The design feedback process can be a time-consuming one but if you take care of these pointers beforehand, you can save a lot of time and effort and in the process, nurture a good relationship with the client.

