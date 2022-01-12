Quick Tips To Give Better Design Feedback

Feedback is so crucial when it comes to designing. By giving proper feedback to your team, you get a better design, a stronger team, and fewer chances of the client being dissatisfied with the end result.

Here are four quick tips for you to deliver design feedback that is actually helpful.

Keep an open mind

While you may not like a particular design aspect, your designer may have included it to solve a particular problem. Whenever you review, keeping an open mind lets you think clearly and take on a more constructive approach.

Instead of saying, “You shouldn’t have included this design aspect,” say, “Can you walk me through the approach you took? What were the reasons that made you include it?”

Doing this leads to a healthy discussion and you get to uncover things you didn’t know in the process.

Follow a depersonalized approach

Instead of giving out brutal feedback or saying, “Yeah, this seems fine,” to everything, depersonalize the criticism.

For example, if you don’t like something, say, “Why was this designed in a haphazard manner?” instead of “Why did you design this in a haphazard manner?”

Also, ensure to encourage your design team by explaining how the designer’s unique strengths and knowledge can help improve the design.

Have a proper feedback process

Instead of having hundreds of emails every time a design review has to be conducted, have a proper feedback process. This may involve having a dedicated design feedback tool, leaving comments denoting the changes that are to be made, assigning a timeline, documenting different design versions, and so on. This ensures nothing is missed and everyone knows how things work leading to lesser confusion and faster approvals.

Back your feedback with data

How many times have you heard the comment, “Ah! I just don’t like it.” Does that help you at all? No, right? So, instead of having feedback that is based on opinions and subjective criteria, ask yourself, “Is there any data that might support my comment?”

This data could be anything from case studies, previous experiences, design principles, discoveries from usability testing, and so on. This also encourages your design team to back up everything with data from the next time onwards.

To make your feedback process even more hassle-free and streamlined, look into how Ruttl’s features help design professionals all over the world!