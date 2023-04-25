As an agency owner or someone who works in a digital marketing agency, you understand that every client is unique. This means that every digital marketing campaign, marketing strategy, and all content creation must be personalized to fit the specific goals of each client.

And, that’s where white label tools come into play.

White label tools allow agencies to customize a software solution just for your company. These tools help streamline business processes to increase efficiency and create consistency across the board.

In this article, we'll discuss white label tools, why they are important, and the top 11 white label tools for agencies.

What are white labeling tools?

White labeling tools are software that allows businesses to create and manage their own branded versions of products or services. This can include everything from creating a custom logo and branding to adding and configuring features to meet the business's specific needs.

You can use white label tools to create a unique brand identity and to differentiate a business from its competitors. You can also use them to create a more efficient and streamlined workflow by allowing businesses to manage all their branded products and services in one place.

There are a lot of White Label tools for agencies available on the market - but the best ones have one thing in common: they're indistinguishable from products that were custom-built by the agency. In other words, clients should feel like the product was made specifically for them when using a white label tool. This sense of customization and personalization is key to maintaining client satisfaction.

Why do agencies particularly love them?

There are a few key reasons why white label tools are so important for agencies:

Agencies are in a unique position to offer a wide range of services to their clients. By offering a complete suite of tools, agencies can become one-stop shops for their clients' needs. This makes the agency more efficient and allows them to build deeper relationships with its clients. Second, white label tools give agencies more control over their branding and identity. By using tools branded with their logo and name, agencies can ensure that their clients always associate them with quality and professionalism. This can be a major differentiator in a highly competitive market. Third, white label tools often come with higher support and service than generic tools. This is because the providers of these tools understand that their success is directly tied to the success of the agencies that use them. As such, they are often willing to go the extra mile to ensure that agencies can get the most out of their products. Lastly, agencies can avoid creating their own tools from scratch by using a white label tool. This can save a lot of time and money. In addition, white label tools can be customized to meet an agency's specific needs. This makes them more efficient and effective.

Overall, white label tools are an essential part of any agency's arsenal. By offering a wider range of services, more control over branding, and higher levels of support, they can help agencies succeed in today's competitive market.

Features to look out for in white label apps

Some key features of mobile apps should be considered when building your white label app:

App design: Choosing an attractive UX design for your white label app is important. A good-looking app will give customers a positive impression of your business and help them trust you more. This can encourage them to download the app and share it with others. User experience: A good user experience is essential when creating a white label mobile app. This means providing users with intuitive navigation and ensuring no bugs or glitches in the software code or interface. It helps users easily access information or perform tasks on their devices without hassle. Customization: You should be able to customize every aspect of your website with this feature, including colors, fonts, and other visual elements such as logos. This makes it easier for you to create a unique experience for each customer using your website or mobile application. Customer support: When choosing a white label app provider, ensure they offer excellent customer support services so that if anything goes wrong with your site or app, they'll fix it quickly and efficiently. Security: The security of your data is paramount in white label apps. The provider must guarantee that all data is encrypted and that there is no risk of hacking or leaking sensitive information into the wrong hands at any point during its use.

Top White Label Tools For Agencies

1. Feedback Management: ruttl

ruttl is a white label feedback management tool that allows you to connect with your customers and collect their feedback in real time.

ruttl is the perfect platform for businesses who want to white label and customize their own content creation experience. rutt's simple and intuitive interface makes it easy to brand your content according to your own guidelines and colors. Plus, with ruttl's powerful customization options, you can create a truly unique and branded experience for your agency.

With this user feedback tool, you can get precise and detailed reviews that will help you create the best experience possible for users. You can easily send shareable links to web pages to your team and let them give their honest feedback.

ruttl white labeling features

Custom logo

ruttl allows you to add a custom logo to your application. This is a great way to personalize your account and make it stand out. To add a custom logo, go to the account settings page and upload the image. Once your logo has been uploaded, it will be displayed on your website's pages.

Custom icon

A favicon is a small, usually 1x1 icon that represents a website. It is displayed in the browser's address bar, next to the website's name. ruttl allows you to add a custom favicon to your website. This is a great way to make your website more recognizable.

Custom brand colors

ruttl makes it easy to add your custom brand colors. You can either use the ruttl Color Picker tool to choose from a range of preset colors or enter your hex code to create a unique color scheme for your brand.

Custom domain

A custom domain helps you establish your brand. It's unique to you, and it's how customers will find you online. With ruttl, it's easy to add a custom domain and get your application up and running in no time.

Pricing: Get in touch with the team, as ruttl provides white label options only at custom pricing.

2. Email Marketing: Active Campaign

Email marketing is a tool that can help you grow your agency's revenue by building relationships with clients and closing more deals.

When you're an agency owner, you don't have to do everything yourself—you have a team of experts who can help with everything from setting up campaigns, analyzing their performance, and writing emails. But what if there was ONE thing they could all do together?

That's where ActiveCampaign comes in. It's a simple email marketing tool that helps your team coordinate their efforts while also driving revenue.

With ActiveCampaign, you can:

Create newsletters, analyze data, and track your results all in one place.

Leverage other tools that allow you to create landing pages, form builders, and other features that make it easier for you to build client websites.

Use CRM automation so your team members can focus on their tasks: creating content and driving traffic to client sites.

With ActiveCampaign's white label options, freelancers can manage contacts, lead scoring, deal closing, and task monitoring without manually entering information into separate programs!

The white label marketing solution interfaces with 850+ more online services in addition to WooCommerce, BigCommerce, PayPal, Stripe, Shopify, and Facebook. Gaining useful marketing insights through collecting and analyzing data from diverse sources enables businesses to strengthen client relationships and increase revenue.

Pricing: There’s custom pricing for agencies looking for white label products.

3. Project Management: ProofHub

Proofhub is a project management and collaboration tool that enables teams to manage their projects, communicate with each other, and collaborate on tasks more effectively.

Proofhub is a cloud-based tool that offers a suite of features to help teams work together more efficiently, including project management, task management, file sharing, and more. It helps you decide what others can access. So things are always under your ultimate control.

With Proofhub’s white label capabilities, you can add:

Custom role that allows you to define the access rights according to your business needs and preferences, so things are always organized and managed in the best possible way.

Private task lists that help you keep your tasks private and organized, so no one else has access to them unless they're added by default or specifically invited by the owner. This helps keep things confidential and under control.

IP restriction to make sure only those belonging to the same network have access to the platform - this way nothing gets leaked even if someone tries to hack into your account.

Proofhub shows you a clear agenda for the day with daily updates on tasks and reminders set automatically.

Teams can ensure that every important piece of information is properly located to prevent information gaps. With ProofHub's varied views, various teams can collaborate in a way that best suits their work processes.

The platform allows you to see the status of your projects from a bird's eye view, so you can determine whether your team is moving in the right direction. You have everything you need with ProofHub to remain on schedule, meet deadlines, and accomplish your objectives.

Pricing: White labeling is available with pricing options of $89/month if billed annually.

4. SEO Reporting: SEO power suite

The SEO PowerSuite tool allows you to produce white label SEO reports. In the white label reporting section, you can enter your business name, website address, and email address, and it will set up a report for you with those details.

Here’s everything that you can do with SEO Powersuite tool:

PowerSuite’s software bundle includes Rank Tracker, SEO SpyGlass, LinkAssistant, and WebSite Auditor. They assist you with keyword selection, online content optimization, website and landing page ranking, position tracking, competitor analysis, and keyword selection.

If you're not in the mood to build your own reports from scratch, but still want a white label experience, the SEO PowerSuite has got you covered!

You can create a white label SEO report from scratch using SEO PowerSuite. This software provides customization and design settings to make your reports look professional, including various color schemes for text and background, font sizes and effects, shadows, etc.

Moreover, SEO PowerSuite lets you generate white label reports for customers and store them in separate folders. You can select how you want to deliver the reports; send them via different options:

Email

PDF files

A link to the in-cloud folder

This feature is useful for marketing agencies that handle hundreds of clients simultaneously.

Pricing: White labeling available with an enterprise plan of $499/year.

5. Invoicing & Payment: Invoice Ninja

Invoice Ninja is the leading invoice white label tool on the market. Its clean and user-friendly interface makes creating and sending invoices to your clients easy.

You can also customize the look and feel of your invoices to match your brand. Plus, with its powerful features, you can easily manage your finances and track payments.

Automating your invoicing workflow is easier with InvoiceNinja as it provides useful features such as auto-billing and auto-sending reminder emails. Of course, it isn't truly a platform for marketing.

However, among the company's more than 170,000 customers are marketing agencies. As an open-source platform, Invoice Ninja is backed by a sizable global development community. This unquestionably has a positive impact on its costs.

Pricing: Invoice Ninja offers white labeling for $30/year.

6. Website Builder: Weblium

Weblium is a white label website builder tool that allows you to create beautiful, responsive websites. With Weblium, you can create websites of any type, from personal blogs to corporate sites.

Weblium has over 300+ white label web templates available to choose from, and it takes just a few hours to create custom websites with them. With their AI Supervisor keeping an eye on the design consistency and 200+ blocks adjusting perfectly across all screen sizes (even mobile), it's 3x faster than WordPress—and they guarantee it!

The logic behind building websites with Weblium and WordPress is the same. Any user can create fantastic, user-friendly pages using blocks, columns, and rows, regardless of skill level.

After the website is built, Weblium handles all updates and security concerns. Built-in SEO tools also let you edit page URLs, add meta tags, and provide alt text for photos.

Pricing: Starts at $350.

7. Client Management: manyrequests

manyrequests is a simple CRM tool that helps you manage your clients' requests and organize your team's workload. It's a great tool for agencies because it offers powerful project management features without disrupting your team with too much administrative work.

Here’s what manyrequests offers:

manyrequests helps in managing and organizing client tasks. Tasks can be created and customized, assigned to personnel, given due dates, and have files and information attached to them as they move through different statuses.

manyrequests streamlines customer communication by having a dedicated "discussion" area for each request. This way, you can easily keep track of progress on projects and tasks and collect essential information and files in one place.

With manyrequests, billing is a breeze. They have built-in functionality to help you manage invoices and payments for your customers using Stripe and PayPal.

The software's white-labeling capabilities let you personalize your URL, logo, and theme to great effect. You can make it your own and stand out from the competition.

Pricing: The basic plan starts at $99/month if billed annually. It includes the white label portal.

8. Website PopUps: OptinMonster

Optinmonster is a powerful white label lead capture tool that helps you convert more visitors into subscribers and customers. With OptinMonster, you can create beautiful opt-in forms and popups that are proven to boost conversion rates.

Optinmonster white label tool comes with a wide range of features that allow you to customize your forms and popups to match your brand, website, and conversion goals. Here’s what the app offers.

Create lead capture forms, pop ups, and slide-ins that capture eyeballs

Ability to create target forms based on visitor behavior

Add forms to any website or landing page

Ability to split test forms that helps improve performance

Generate detailed reports

The best thing about Optinmonster is that there’s no coding required when adding forms to any website or landing page. With custom JavaScript, you can target your audience with a variable and convert them into leads and customers. Furthermore, the Optinmonster A/B testing feature will help you improve your firm's performance.

Pricing: Custom branding starts with the Pro Plan or higher, which starts at $22.04/month.

9. Social Media Management: Social Pilot

If you're looking for a social media management tool that will truly be your own, then look no further than SocialPilot.

With SocialPilot's white label options, you can:

Create PDF reports and set collaborative dashboards that help you plan social media content in collaboration with clients.

Manage your social media accounts, including creating and managing groups and monitoring and responding to comments and messages.

SocialPilot's white label features allow you to give your clients a seamless branded experience with a completely customized interface that matches your brand’s image and style.

Pricing: The white label plan starts at $140/month.

10. Company Mention Monitoring: Mention

Mention is a company that provides a white label tool for monitoring mentions. You can use this tool to track and monitor mentions of your brand or company across the web, social media, and other online channels.

You can also use Mention to monitor competitor mentions or track general industry trends. Mention's platform is designed to be easy to use and to provide actionable insights, making it a valuable tool for any business or organization.

Using Mention’s white label capabilities, you have the power to:

Design, personalize, and distribute branded reports to clients

Schedule the delivery of reports

Track specific metrics like total online and social media mentions and create graphs and charts that graphically show your development over time.

Pricing: White label capabilities are only available with a custom yearly plan. You’re required to get in touch with the team to get a custom quote.

11. Workflow Management: Monday.com

Monday.com is a white label workflow management tool that enables businesses to manage their workflows more effectively. It provides a centralized platform for managing workflows and enables businesses to see where bottlenecks are occurring and take corrective action accordingly.

Monday's white label tools are a great way for agencies to keep track of their projects, clients, and branding all in one place. Having your agency's logo on your Monday account makes it easy to stay organized and keeps everything in one central location.

This workflow management tool offers a range of features and integrations that make it an invaluable tool for businesses of all sizes. Some of the features that make Monday.com stand out include the following:

A drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy to add, remove, and reorder tasks

The ability to assign tasks to specific team members and set due dates

A variety of views that let you see your project from different angles

Integrations with popular productivity tools like Slack, Google Drive, and Dropbox

A robust search feature that lets you find any task or project quickly

Monday.com is a great choice for businesses looking for a simple yet powerful project management tool

Pricing: Get in touch with the team to get a custom quote.

Conclusion

It ultimately comes down to a single question: do you want to build your tool, or are you looking for a ready-made product that's been polished by the experts?

The benefits of white label tools go beyond just offering your clients a product they can use to accomplish tasks they want to complete; they also help your agency establish itself as a legitimate business.

If you can find the right white label product, your clients will appreciate your efforts, which allows you to charge more and keep your margin higher than if you were using tools without an established brand name.