Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

There’s a lot of difference between the websites of 2010 and that of 2022. Being a largely creative field, the world of web designing sees a lot of changing trends, experiences, and visual design elements.

Working in this field can be rewarding but you can easily get stuck in a rut if you hit a roadblock when it comes to inspiration. One way to tackle this issue is to subscribe to web design blogs.

Not only do they help you stay updated with the latest design trends and provide you with regular inspiration, but some of them also have free resources and tutorials to help you upskill consistently.

Here are 9 such blogs you can bookmark today!

1. Smashing magazine

Smashing magazine covers many areas such as Accessibility, Usability, Design, Web Design, and so on. You can also search for specific articles through the search bar given at the top. This blog tops the recommendation list of thousands of web designers as their go-to place for inspiration and questions.

The one thing that sets them apart is they also have a section where web designers can look for jobs, even remote, anywhere in the world. With freebies such as templates and plugins, live workshops, e-books and guides, this blog has it all. You can also subscribe to their email newsletter that gets delivered to you every week.

2. Webdesigner Depot

Be it design, UX, inspiration or top news of the industry, Webdesigner Depot has got you all covered. You can not only get tips but explore the pros and cons of different things, whether or not dark mode is useful in UI or just creates nuisance, and so on. It also has the occasional poll and funny section on their site where you can take part in things and not just passively consume content.

They also have guides on various web design tools and other handy resources for web designers. One of the most interesting part about Webdesigner Depot is that they always have ongoing deals and freebies for you to use in your designs.

3. Envato Tuts+

This is the best blog for you to learn things related to web design, UI, motion graphics, and so on. You can enlist on their courses, as well as try out their tutorials and guides in your free time.

They also have these courses and guides perfectly categorized so that you can easily search for everything you need.

The best part about it is that you don’t need to have a lot of coding knowledge or know a design-focused language to take advantage of this site. Everything is explained with plenty of pictures and examples.

4. ruttl Blog

That's right! Our own blog of ruttl is packed with tons of information, be it about design and development updates, productivity for developers and designers, or useful tips that your design team can implement today. We also have a “Knowledge Box” where posts are bite-sized for you to easily read, consume, and implement. Coming from the design world, Ruttl’s blog is packed with real-life challenges and solutions to overcome them.

5. Design shack

Design Shack provides you with tips and tutorials, the latest web design trends and inspiration examples, thus having a wide range of variety content for you to consume on their blog. You can also find many in-depth guides and tutorials to learn from and upskill yourself. They also have an active community on sites like Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter where you can interact with like-minded people from your field.

6. Web Design Ledger

Beautifully categorized and packed with abundant useful information in a wide range of topics, Web Design Ledger can be a great place to surf in those morning hours when you need inspiration. They also have content categories for web designers like portfolio, e-commerce, mobile, business, and wearable. You can go through their interviews section to learn from the thought leaders of the field and also check out reviews of the latest design tools in their review section. This blog is a sure-shot bookmark for you!

7. Dribbble

Want to check on the latest design trends? Or see design portfolios of upcoming and famous web designers? Courtside:The Dribbble Blog is the place to be then. You can even showcase your design to the entire world and get their reviews. They also host live workshops and have their own courses that you can enlist for.

One notable thing about their website is that it’s sleek and feels good on your eyes. They even have made different categories like animation, typography, mobile, and so on which you can easily browse. By subscribing to their pro version, you can apply for freelance design projects to learn and earn on the side.

8. The Design Blog

The Design Blog is strictly meant to be used for getting inspired. They have segmented content in the form of days.

For example,

They share “Designer of the week” on Monday and feature his/her work across their social networks and website.

Wednesday is for sharing interesting and beautifully designed websites.

Thursday is for sharing UI/UX design for the week.

Friday is for sharing a freebie in the form of an available download or digital resource. They also share recommended books and websites.

In brief, this is the place to be when you’re stuck in an inspiration rut.

9. Line25

The one thing that sets Line25 apart is that not only do they provide blog posts about famous trends and news in the design world but they also talk about more abstract, and relevant design themes. These themes could revolve around philosophical design questions like choosing between minimalism and maximalism. They also offer many free resources such as Photoshop templates and portfolio layouts.

Whether you are a beginner diving into the world of web designing or a designer with years of experience, you need to stay updated and keep learning new things and design elements.

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing a web design blog to follow.

So try these 9 out and come up with your preferred ones or a combination of go-to sites.

For more such articles on web design, UI, and UX, stay connected with us here: https://ruttl.com/blog/