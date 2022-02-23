Web Design Stats To Know In 2022

Having a website is crucial for any business these days. But will a basic website, like businesses had 10 years ago, be enough? Not really! Be it your design agency or your in-house design team, they need to adhere to the trends of today and incorporate the best practices of the web design world. Here are 6 web design stats that provide your team with the right insights to design a website that is both user-friendly and conversion-optimized.

Visitors prefer aesthetically pleasing websites

According to a worldwide study by Adobe, if people are given 15 minutes of time, 59% of them will read or browse through something beautifully designed rather than something plain or boring. What does this mean? Having a simple design will never be enough. Your visitors would love an attractive design, especially if you want them to spend more time on your website.

Display necessary information on your home page

What information are visitors looking for when they visit your homepage? Here are the stats:

86% of visitors want information about your products or services

64% expect contact information

52% want to know about your business

Make sure you incorporate all these details on your homepage and make it easier for visitors to understand what your business/product does and reach out to you in case they require your assistance.

The first impression is the last impression

Does a visitor go through your entire website to form an opinion about your website? Do they spend 10-15 minutes scrolling through your website to decide if they want to stay or move on to a competitor? No! A visitor takes only 50 milliseconds to form an opinion about your website. In such a scenario, a lot of your potential customers may decide to leave if your website design isn’t good.

Load time is crucial

53% of mobile visitors leave a site if it takes more than 3 seconds to load. If the loading time goes from 1 second to 3 seconds, the probability of bounce increases by 32%. If it goes from 1 second to 5 seconds, this probability jumps up to 90%. As more and more people are using mobiles to access websites, it becomes necessary for businesses to lower their loading time.

Reviews and testimonials are a must

Personal recommendations are great! But as good are reviews and testimonials. 84% of customers trust online reviews and testimonials as much as they do personal recommendations. This must appear on your homepage so visitors can easily see them and it also builds trust in your brand.

Don’t overcrowd your website

Research suggests that as the number of page elements like content, videos, images, or headlines increase from 400 to 6000, the probability of conversion drops by a whopping 95%. Remember that beautifully designed websites are loved by visitors but not at the cost of sites that are bloated and overly stuffed with many elements.

Now that you know these web design stats, make sure you incorporate them in all your web design projects.