Top Practices For User Feedback Strategy

Whether it is to understand your customer segments, see how your new feature would perform, or understand the interaction touchpoints and friction areas in your app, user feedback is what makes it possible.

But is it a simple process? Does the process end with just the collection of user feedback? Or is there a feedback loop that you need to close?

Here are 5 best practices for user feedback strategy that will help you gain clarity on the above questions.

1. Finalize the basics

Here are some details you should be clear of before you start your user feedback process:

What is your goal? Do you want to measure loyalty metrics such as CSAT or NPS? Do you want to know the issues customers face in the checkout process? Teams: Which teams would be involved? Discuss who will be in charge of collecting feedback, analyzing it, and making action plans based on the analysis. This way, you can keep everyone involved and gain perspectives from different teams.

Which teams would be involved? Discuss who will be in charge of collecting feedback, analyzing it, and making action plans based on the analysis. This way, you can keep everyone involved and gain perspectives from different teams. Channels: Social media? Email? Or in-app surveys? Finalize the channels so that you can build your surveys based on different channels’ best practices.

2. Build user-centric surveys

You might want to deploy a very long and intensive survey so that you can gain all the insights you need to make a business decision. But will your users want to spend 10 minutes filling up a survey? No, right? That’s where user-centric surveys come into the picture. These surveys should be brief so that they don’t cause feedback fatigue. You can even have one or two open-ended questions that give you deeper insights into what the user is feeling.

3. Make surveys easily accessible

Want to gain relevant and timely feedback insights? Then make it easy for customers to access these surveys. Depending on passive and active feedback surveys, you can embed feedback buttons on all pages of your website so that the customer can give their feedback anywhere or trigger these surveys based on a certain action or behavior. For example, triggering a survey when a customer visits the pricing page but doesn’t subscribe.

4. Analyze your feedback

Collecting feedback is just half the work done, interpreting what the data means for your company and how to put it into action is as important. Instead of analyzing all the data together, you can even segment this data depending on your different customer segments. For example, understanding how customers in the USA are reacting to a price change as compared to customers in the UK. This can give you relevant insights into different customer segments and you can then create an action plan.

5. Create feedback loops

When an action plan is created, thank the users for their inputs and let them know that you value their opinions and how you have utilized their feedback. This closes the feedback loop and lets your user see the improvements their feedback will bring. It builds trust and they’ll be more likely to volunteer for such surveys in the future also.

Now that you know these 5 best practices for your user feedback strategy, put them into action and see the results for yourself.