Blog
BlogUncategorised

5 User Acquisition Methods That Work For Us

Written by Siddhita Upare
Published on May 12th, 2021

Get started with ruttl for free! 🙀

Get Started

User acquisition is no joke and you might get tired with all the promotion work in front of the internet. 😩

We know it's becoming harder and harder to get your product out in front of other people. So we wanted to share with you guys some methods that have been working successfully for ruttl.

1. Listing Platforms

We have seen good success by doing this. After researching dozens of websites and listing platforms, we found this cool cheatsheet filled with places to list your product. This process brings in some traffic regularly.

2. Email Marketing To Waitlisted Users

Earlier this year, we had opened up ruttl for beta testing and get over 1500 people to sign up. Slowly, we started handing out access to them. These users are now converting into active users for us. One of them in fact became our first paying customer too!

3. Social Media Posts

Regular value driven posts on LinkedIn are generating good results as well. We are trying to completely utilize the LinkedIn network to get people to sign up.

4. PR and Press Coverage

Although this was a paid initiative, we tried experimenting with it. It surely did generate traffic to ruttl and drove some conversions, thanks to the influencers who promoted ruttl.

5. Landing Page Feature

Probably one of the best working methods for us till now, landing page featuring platforms that featured us and got us to the front page of their website. This resulted in a spike and we got couple of users from that too.

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us