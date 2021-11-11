Product Updates

Updated Notification Panel For Multiple Edits

Multiple edits will now show with numbers in the Notification Panel.

Published on November 11th, 2021

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

While testing out ruttl, our team frequently noticed that multiple edits were not showing up in the existing notification panel inside the app.

Since projects often involve multiple edits, it was necessary to find a solution to this problem.

Well, now we’ve rectified this issue by making additional changes to our notifications panel. Now, all the multiple edits are showing up at the same time, under the same notification itself.

This will enable you to get a clear view on how many edits are made in your project on a certain webpage.

