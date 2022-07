Whenever long URLs were added to our comments, the UI was not correct, & the overall experience was not smooth. These long URl's took up lot of space, hampered the visual clarity and just looked ugly inside the interface!

Hence, we thought of making this issue better. So, we rectified the same by truncating long URLs which are added to our comments. The hyperlink will be exactly the same, however we'll visually truncate the URLs to allow for a better experience.