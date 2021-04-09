Product Updates

Introducing The Support For Inline Text Editing!

Yes, we've heard your requests! So, Ruttl now has added the support for an Inline Text Editing feature!

Published on April 9th, 2021

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

The ability to do content editing on live websites is a big part of Ruttl's core features. To make this feature better, we were trying to come up with better ways to help text formatting function to the users.

But simplicity brings more to the table. Following this rule, our developers came up with idea of inline text editing and shipped the update live today! ✨

Users can now access their web page inside ruttl, edit any text and select the text that they wish to highlight. They will be able to use the inline editing toolbar right on top of the text box to performs functions such as bold, italics, or underline. 👨‍💻

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!

Check Homepage
Get started with ruttl

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us