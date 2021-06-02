Have You Tried This Powerful Chrome Extension For Gmail Yet?

Back when we started sending follow up mails to waitlisted users for ruttl, we realized that this process of sending mails was about to get whole lot complicated. It was smooth only until the number of users started going from tens to hundreds.

We needed something to keep track of these users but traditional CRM tools were quite expensive to use. We started looking around for alternatives when we came across another founder's post online who talked about "Streak" - a simple chrome extension that acts like spreadsheet management tool for Gmail. Since then, this little tool has become an integral part of our daily activities.

The process is very simple. Simply install streak chrome extension, sign into it, go to your Gmail inbox and you should see a orange logo that takes you into the dashboard.

This helped us smoothen the process of managing waitlisted users. Every day we would send mails and the next day after checking the status of the user, we would move it into respective stages. Here's an idea of the user pipeline with stages that we created for ruttl to manage our waitlisted users -

Stage 1 - Sent access for ruttl Stage 2 - First follow up Stage 3 - Second follow up Stage 4 - Signed-up user Stage 5 - Random stage to mark out inactive/non-responsive users

Furthermore, here are some ways in which we found it useful -

To assign stages to ruttl user mails like "signed up users" To create and send email templates with click of one-button To manage leads and funding opportunities

We would highly encourage you to give it a try! If you want to learn more about what else streak can do, make sure you check out their features page.