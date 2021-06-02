Blog
BlogUncategorised

Have You Tried This Powerful Chrome Extension For Gmail Yet?

Written by Harsh Vijay
Published on June 2nd, 2021

Get started with ruttl for free! 🙀

Get Started

Back when we started sending follow up mails to waitlisted users for ruttl, we realized that this process of sending mails was about to get whole lot complicated. It was smooth only until the number of users started going from tens to hundreds.

We needed something to keep track of these users but traditional CRM tools were quite expensive to use. We started looking around for alternatives when we came across another founder's post online who talked about "Streak" - a simple chrome extension that acts like spreadsheet management tool for Gmail. Since then, this little tool has become an integral part of our daily activities.

The process is very simple. Simply install streak chrome extension, sign into it, go to your Gmail inbox and you should see a orange logo that takes you into the dashboard.

This helped us smoothen the process of managing waitlisted users. Every day we would send mails and the next day after checking the status of the user, we would move it into respective stages. Here's an idea of the user pipeline with stages that we created for ruttl to manage our waitlisted users -

  1. Stage 1 - Sent access for ruttl
  2. Stage 2 - First follow up
  3. Stage 3 - Second follow up
  4. Stage 4 - Signed-up user
  5. Stage 5 - Random stage to mark out inactive/non-responsive users

Furthermore, here are some ways in which we found it useful -

  1. To assign stages to ruttl user mails like "signed up users"
  2. To create and send email templates with click of one-button
  3. To manage leads and funding opportunities

We would highly encourage you to give it a try! If you want to learn more about what else streak can do, make sure you check out their features page.

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us