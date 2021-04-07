The Latest SEO Growth Hack That Worked For Us

About two weeks back, we shared about how we are using footer design to improve our SEO.

Well, the results are here!

When we went on google today and typed in the keyword "comment on live website", ruttl.com showed up on the 5th position.

More tricks are yet to get executed. we'll keep sharing our SEO progress with you guys every once in a while. In fact, if you are working on your SEO as well (or just find SEO interesting in general) you can check out this blog post that we found pretty useful. It's got over 300 quick hacks that you can use to boost your rankings!

https://synup.com/blog/300-seo-hacks-can-execute-today/

Hope that helps you!