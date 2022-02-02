Product Updates

Saved Settings For Custom Reordering

With this update, your custom reordering will be remembered by ruttl, and will also be shown to your team members and guests.

Published on February 2nd, 2022

Upon refreshing or revisiting the same project in the same session, the custom reordering was not being saved, thereby getting back to the original order inside the project. There have been several reports of this behavior. We've identified the root cause and fixed it. You won't need to worry about your custom ordering getting getting messed up anymore.

With the update, your custom reordering will be remembered by ruttl, and will also be shown to your team members and guests. All you need to do is refresh the project or revisit it (using the same browser) after having changed the order of the sections, and voilà – your new order will be there. Your team members can access this information even if they're using a different browser from yours, so it won't get lost.

