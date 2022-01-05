Best Inspirations For SaaS Website Design

According to a survey, 80% of businesses plan to turn all their systems into SaaS by 2025. What does this mean for the millions of SaaS companies all over the world? Competition is going to turn fierce; for every business requirement, a firm will have hundreds of options to pick from. Why would they choose yours?

There are various ways you can feature at the top in your customers’ options list. One amongst them is making a great first impression with the help of an amazing website design.

1. Proof

How do you trust a brand? Do you even subscribe to a tool without going through all the customer testimonials and reviews? Proof encourages this trust by seamlessly blending in social proof and what results a customer could expect if they subscribe to their tool.

They also go on to describe its many features on their ‘How it works’ page with an action-inducing tagline - “Convert up to 300% more visitors into leads, demos, and sales”. Proof is the perfect example of how to use social proof, case studies, and statistics to turn website visitors into prospects.

2. Shopify

Shopify’s website design is all for the end user. They understand that their clients are just starting out with their online marketplace and so, on their homepage they talk about how the Shopify platform will address their full scope of needs - marketing, selling, and managing everything.

They also pair this content with an effective statistic and testimonials at the end to encourage action. Their color tone and design looks quite appealing too.

3. Rafflecopter

One brilliant thing about Rafflecopter is the way they address their customers’ most pressing questions, be it if they require to know code to use the tool or if customers should have a minimum size giveaway.

They also pair this up with clever copy and straight talk like “We run Rafflecopter the way we wish other companies did business. We’re not into shady gimmicks or nickels and dimes.”

They have a clean and fun design and this website shows that you can have a great website design without too many animations and visuals.

4. Loom

Loom’s entire website is filled with fun animations, GIFs made during video conferencing, and short video clips that make the entire experience fun and interactive. As a result, their website is less word-heavy and more value-heavy which is perfect for a video chatting tool. This is a brilliant example of how you can have a website that imbibes elements from your business in a subtle way.

Now, here's a small surprise for you. When you design the website for your SaaS product, you will be collecting feedback from other people. But most of the times, founders try to get people to share their feedback over emails, messengers and other such routes.

What if we simplified this entire process with just one link?

That's where ruttl can help you smoothen this process! With ruttl, you can share your project with other people and allow them to leave comments on your live website. This will ensure that you get the best feedback possible on your website!

Now that you have this design inspiration, which one would you be using for your SaaS business?