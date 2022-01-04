You Can Now Integrate Your Ruttl Account With Zapier!

For the longest time, Zapier has been a widely used tool! In fact, they state that "People who set up a Zap save an average of 4 hours their first week."

But in case you aren't, Zapier is a tool you can use to build a workflow. You can connect multiple apps and services from a variety of different companies. When you automate your favorite apps, Zapier's reliable workflow automation software takes care of the rest. For example, you could connect Apple Mail and Trello, so that whenever a new email comes into your inbox, it will create a new card on your trello board. All with just two clicks and no code.

It had been on our roadmap for quite sometime and now, we are finally announcing Zapier integration on ruttl!

Through this integration, you can connect your Zapier account and then get notifications of your project activities across 3000+ apps! Setup the Trigger and catch hook events, test the Sample data, select which notifications would you like to get, and then you'll be all set!