ruttl Now Supports Unsplash Integration!

Images are a big part of reviewing websites in post development stage. However, when you need to change images on the website, it's annoying to go back to unsplash, research new images and come back to make the changes. So to make lives easier, Ruttl is now supporting native integration with Unsplash!

You can now search images on Unsplash and replace them on your website - directly inside ruttl. Also, developers can download the replaced image directly from the edit mode. How did you like that? 🤩

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!