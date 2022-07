Using Trello for managing all your projects? It's definitely a robust platform used by a lot of design teams lately! That's why our team is excited to introduce the all new Trello integration in Ruttl!

Using this new feature, you can integrate your Ruttl account with your Trello board. With this integration, you can create a Kanban styled tasklist for you and your team.

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!