Introducing Team plans on ruttl

Until now, upgrading your plan on ruttl seemed like the perfect decision, to avail all the benefits and access to the powerful features. But something was still incomplete.

What if you work in a team and want to share these benefits with them as well?

Hence, we’ve finally introduced team plans on ruttl!

You can now create a team on ruttl, add your teammates and collaborate with them. Invite them as a manager/member and give them unlimited access to all the features on Ruttl.

This way, your team members and you can enjoy all those unlimited benefits together! Simply visit the Team section and add their email addresses to share the benefits of your upgraded ruttl plan.

To check out how to invite your team on a ruttl project, check out this youtube tutorial video below!