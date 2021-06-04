Ruttl's Slack Integration Is Now Live!

Using Slack for all your project communication? We love it too and that's why we have brought Slack integration right inside your Ruttl account! This way, you will get notified about all activities on your project, like:

When a comment is added to your project, or to a project you're a part of

When someone mentions you in a comment

When someone adds a webpage in the project

When someone adds a version to any of the webpages & a few more to keep you 'in-the-loop' of things

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!