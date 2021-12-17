Capture Screenshot Of Webpages And Review Them

Although quite rare, there are certain instances where our users insert a URL into a new ruttl project, but due to some reason, the webpage doesn’t end up loading properly. In such a situation, a couple of the users have reported issues such as a broken page loading up, website assets missing or even as far as the webpage not loading up at all.

When such an issue occurs, it becomes difficult or even impossible to add any page and review it. That’s why our team decided to take this matter into our own hands and fix it.

We are now introducing the ability for screenshot capture!

With the help of this new functionality, you can now add any URL onto a ruttl project and upload a screenshot of the same to review it along with your team. Since it will be an image, you won’t be able to make any edits. However, you will be able to leave comments on the screenshot and sort out the feedback process right away.