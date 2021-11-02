Now You Can Review PDF's inside ruttl!

When we built ruttl, we made a website feedback tool to help design professionals review live websites in a faster and efficient way! However, we know for a fact that most design projects don’t just involve reviewing webpages alone.

That’s why we’ve added a new support to review PDF files as well!

Inside ruttl, you will now be able to upload multiple other assets like PDF files in your project and review the same along with your team simply head to your project, click on the upload button and choose the PDF files that you wish to upload.

You can then add comments to this PDF, share the project with your team or the client, and review these files quickly with ruttl.

Seems magical, doesn’t it!? Go give this feature a try!