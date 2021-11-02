Product Updates

Now You Can Review PDF's inside ruttl!

Collaborate with your teammates and your clients on PDF files.

Published on November 2nd, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

When we built ruttl, we made a website feedback tool to help design professionals review live websites in a faster and efficient way! However, we know for a fact that most design projects don’t just involve reviewing webpages alone.

That’s why we’ve added a new support to review PDF files as well!

Inside ruttl, you will now be able to upload multiple other assets like PDF files in your project and review the same along with your team simply head to your project, click on the upload button and choose the PDF files that you wish to upload.

You can then add comments to this PDF, share the project with your team or the client, and review these files quickly with ruttl.

Seems magical, doesn’t it!? Go give this feature a try!

Check Homepage
Get started with ruttl

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us