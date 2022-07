With Ruttl’s latest update, you can now chat with us live!

This live chat helps us in working on your feedback, resolving your issues and better understanding your feature recommendations. So go ahead, click on the ‘Need Help’ button to the bottom right hand corner of Ruttl’s dashboard and send us a message as per your need.

Meanwhile, we on the other side, are ready to reply to your messages like:

To know more about this update, check out the youtube video below: