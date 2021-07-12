Product Updates

Introducing Guest Commenting In ruttl!

Clients now no longer need to sign-up with Ruttl before commenting your web design projects! How do you like that?

Published on July 12th, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

No client likes to remember their login credentials to use a specific service to review any of their projects. So we've gone ahead and made working with clients a LOT easier by introducing the Guest Commenting feature on ruttl!

Now your clients can leave contextual comments on your web projects without the need of logging in. Simply share the shareability link with them, the client or guest has to just enter their name, and then they can instantly start leaving comments on the webpage or the image.

The best part? You as the project owner have access to all comments. You can mark them resolved, unresolved, or even delete the ones which are not required. To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!

