Design teams often work on projects where images are involved. However, any time they need to replace the image, it's a big hassle. So, we decided to optimize Ruttl for this particular process.

Now, Ruttl supports the feature to quickly replace images on a live website. Users can upload as many images as needed across dimensions and formats within no time - that too on a live website! 🌟

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!