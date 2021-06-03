Product Updates

New Feature: Avoid Confusion On Design Projects With Approvals!

Working on design project but don't want accidental changes to happen? That's why we are introducing the new feature of approving projects!

Published on June 3rd, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Working on design project but don't want accidental design changes to happen? That's why we are introducing an all new functionality of approving project pages with the Approvals feature!

The project owner will have to select an approver (or approvers). Once they approve a webpage, no more comments or edits can be made, unless the page is unapproved again. You will also be able to see who has approved the webpage.

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!

