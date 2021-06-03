New Feature: Avoid Confusion On Design Projects With Approvals!

Working on design project but don't want accidental design changes to happen? That's why we are introducing an all new functionality of approving project pages with the Approvals feature!

The project owner will have to select an approver (or approvers). Once they approve a webpage, no more comments or edits can be made, unless the page is unapproved again. You will also be able to see who has approved the webpage.

To learn more about this feature update, make sure to check out our tutorial video on youtube down below!