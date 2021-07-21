The Uncommon Secret For Creating A Better Product!

At Brucira, we know how design can affect your online impressions and conversions. That's why I wanted to share a quick tip for everyone who's building their own products.

Make sure to have a brand guideline!

It's very important that you do this. Even if it's a rough draft, it still would do the job. The purpose behind this is to have brand consistency to build awareness around your product. It will also help you every time you need to represent your product online, be it listing platforms or just talking about your idea with potential customers.

People will eventually start remembering your product, so the earlier you do this the better it is. But this doesn't mean that you spend massive amount of hours simply building the logos and colors. Keep executing and working on your product primarily and do this alongside. This idea is more focused towards marketing of your product, which as you guessed right, can only happen when you have a product to show your customers.

To get started quickly, here are some key things you should include in it -