7 Things To Include In A Terms And Conditions Page

“Ahh! Terms and conditions. Who even goes through that?” That might be your first response when someone says you need to have a terms and conditions page on your website. Five or ten years ago, you may even be right not to have one.

But consider these two scenarios.

What if someone were to copy your website and they end up getting a tremendous response and making money out of it? Or what if your customer comes to you and tells you that they want a refund after using your product for two months?

Would you be able to fight these claims if you have not specified all these clauses such as copyright clause or return/refund policy on your terms and conditions page? A big No! And so having this page is a must to minimize your liability and fight against wrong claims.

Now the question arises - What all should you have on this page?

Worry not! Below we have listed down 7 things that should be there on your terms and conditions page.

1. Payments and billing

Your price may not remain the same forever. So you can claim here that you reserve the right to change the price for your different services and that the users would be responsible for paying that renewed amount if it’s a subscription model.

2. Copyright

This clause will protect you from unwarranted reproduction of your content. Make it clear to users that they can’t copy, reproduce or modify any copyrighted or proprietary contents without the owner’s consent.

3. Acceptance of terms

You might have certain terms you’d like the users to follow. For example, not using the app for illegal purposes, and so on. You can mention all those terms here which will be applicable to all users.

4. Liability and warranties

This clause holds that you cannot warrant that the system will operate without errors as some operations may malfunction at times. You will also denote here that the company will not be liable for things that can happen due to an unforeseen situation.

5. Acceptable use clause

What if someone uses your system to abuse, harass, threaten, or intimidate a person? The acceptable use clause mentions that the users will be accountable for any such activities and that by agreeing to this clause, they ensure they wouldn’t participate in any such activities.

6. Third-party content clause

You might have many third-party links in your content. Mention in this clause that you will not be responsible for what happens once the visitor exits your website and faces something in the third-party website or application.

7. Refund/return policy

If you have a series of products, mention the policies for each category and make sure that these policies are stated in a clear and understandable way.

Now that you know what things your terms and conditions page should include, start working on it today and ensure your business stays compliant and safe.