Guest Share Link Modifications

We've successfully made the following changes in our guest share link:
- Earlier, when guest sharing link was used, the edit mode would be turned by default. Now, we've removed edit mode by default from guest sharing links.
- Lot of users reported of confusion over edits in activity panel. So, now we have removed edits from Activity panel, and renamed the 'Activity Panel' to 'Comments'.
- We've added new options to show or hide different versions of web page you create inside any ruttl project.
- We've removed the login button from all guest share links.
- Since guests often stick primarily to commenting activities, we've removed the option to toggle between comment & edit pins
- Lastly, we have also removed the support icon to make thing cleaner!