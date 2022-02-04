Product Updates

Guest Share Link Modifications

Just few tweaks to our guest share link to improve user experience.

Published on February 4th, 2022

Siddhita Upare
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

We've successfully made the following changes in our guest share link:

  • Earlier, when guest sharing link was used, the edit mode would be turned by default. Now, we've removed edit mode by default from guest sharing links.
  • Lot of users reported of confusion over edits in activity panel. So, now we have removed edits from Activity panel, and renamed the 'Activity Panel' to 'Comments'.
  • We've added new options to show or hide different versions of web page you create inside any ruttl project.
  • We've removed the login button from all guest share links.
  • Since guests often stick primarily to commenting activities, we've removed the option to toggle between comment & edit pins
  • Lastly, we have also removed the support icon to make thing cleaner!
