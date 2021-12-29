Got Comments For An Entire Web Page? Floating Comments Are Here!

A big part about website feedback process is that there are instances when certain comments are not related to a specific element on any web page. Rather, they are contextually more applicable to the entire webpage that is being reviewed.

To cater to this particular problem, we're launching floating comments!

Floating comments are used in certain situations where the comment can't be linked to any element on the page, making them "floating" and thus available everywhere. They don't appear on the screen, but you can view the comments at the activity panel.

Users can interact with them like any other comment - Edit, Resolve, Tag other teammates, Send them to Trello or Asana, or Delete them if not needed.

To use floating comments, simply go to the Activity Panel and click on Add new comment. Add the comment, attach screenshots or insert URLs. These floating comments will always reflect in your Activity Panel.