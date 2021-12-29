Product Updates

Got Comments For An Entire Web Page? Floating Comments Are Here!

Sometimes, comments are not specifically contextual to an element, but rather to your entire webpage. This is why we launched floating comments!

Published on December 29th, 2021

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Follow ruttl on LinkedIn

A big part about website feedback process is that there are instances when certain comments are not related to a specific element on any web page. Rather, they are contextually more applicable to the entire webpage that is being reviewed.

To cater to this particular problem, we're launching floating comments!

Floating comments are used in certain situations where the comment can't be linked to any element on the page, making them "floating" and thus available everywhere. They don't appear on the screen, but you can view the comments at the activity panel.

Users can interact with them like any other comment - Edit, Resolve, Tag other teammates, Send them to Trello or Asana, or Delete them if not needed.

To use floating comments, simply go to the Activity Panel and click on Add new comment. Add the comment, attach screenshots or insert URLs. These floating comments will always reflect in your Activity Panel.

Check Homepage
Get started with ruttl

Similar posts

Top 9 Web Design Blogs That You Must Follow In 2022

Subscribing to web design blogs is the best way to upskill yourself! Discover the top web design blogs that you should be following in 2022!

A Curated List Of The Best Web Design Courses for Beginners

ruttl shares 5 useful courses that offer comprehensive web design information for beginners.

Independent Page Sharing Link

You can now choose to specifically share a page from your ruttl project.

8000+ teams and freelancers use ruttl daily as their website feedback toolpeople img

Get started for free
Try demo

Contact Us