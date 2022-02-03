Product Updates

Edit Mode Removal From Guest Sharing Links

To improve the user experience and clarity for clients working with you, we've now removed edit mode from guest sharing links!

Published on February 3rd, 2022

Harsh Vijay
Co-founder, ruttl

Recently, we were discussing with several users in our slack community regarding how edit mode is helping them with their feedback process. As it turns out, several of them notified us that, while edit mode was helpful for them, their clients found it.

Typically, we then observed that while working on web projects, clients never really used the edit mode. They rather focused on commneting and sharing their feedback. As a a result, when guest links were shared, the edit mode only confused them even further.

That's why, to make thing simpler and to improve the clarity for your clients, we decided to remove the edit mode from the guest sharing link. This will ensure a smoother and more effective feedback process while reviewing websites.

After discussion with multiple users, we discovered that clients never used our edit mode and removing it from the guest share link meant more clarity for your clients to use our product while reviewing websites. Hence, we removed edit mode and edits from our guest share link.

