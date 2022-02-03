Edit Mode Removal From Guest Sharing Links

Recently, we were discussing with several users in our slack community regarding how edit mode is helping them with their feedback process. As it turns out, several of them notified us that, while edit mode was helpful for them, their clients found it.

Typically, we then observed that while working on web projects, clients never really used the edit mode. They rather focused on commneting and sharing their feedback. As a a result, when guest links were shared, the edit mode only confused them even further.

That's why, to make thing simpler and to improve the clarity for your clients, we decided to remove the edit mode from the guest sharing link. This will ensure a smoother and more effective feedback process while reviewing websites.

